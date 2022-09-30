Chiefs’ Chris Jones Calls Out NFL for 4th Quarter Penalty vs. Colts

Late in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on 3rd and 6 in Indianapolis territory. The play was a massive one for the Chiefs, as they were leading 17-13 at that point in the game and were getting the ball back with about 4:30 left in the game.

However, a penalty flag was thrown after the play was over.

The penalty was for unsportsmanlike conduct on Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Video review showed that the flag was thrown after Jones had exchanged words with Ryan after the play. The result was a 15-yard penalty, and more importantly, an automatic first down for the Colts

The Colts finished that drive with 76 yards on 16 plays and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie tight end Jelani Woods, which was their second touchdown connection of the day.

With 24 seconds left in the game, QB Matt Ryan finds TE Jelani Woods for a TD. PAT is good. #Colts – 20#Chiefs – 13 pic.twitter.com/1NpuqDTz3a — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) September 25, 2022

After the game, Jones shared his thoughts on the penalty.

“I was frustrated that I got called,” Jones said during his press conference I don’t think I said anything horrendous, but the official called it, and I can’t take it back. So, I have to do a better job of playing the game and not saying anything, obviously.”

Jones Takes Aim at NFL for Penalty

Leading up to Kansas City’s Week 4 Sunday Night Football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones took aim at the NFL when asked about the penalty again.

“I think it’s important for the game for players to know what we can and can’t say,” Jones told Sports Radio 810 on September 29. “I don’t think I violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1(c) to my understanding, but I think it’s important that us as players, we know what’s allowed, what can be said and what can’t be said on the field. If not, then a lot more of those flags could possibly happen.”

"Give us a clear understanding of what we can and cannot say" Chris Jones talked to @Leabonics today about the fourth quarter penalty from last week. He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2ArQrEuekl — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 29, 2022

Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 (c) in the official playing rules of the NFL states “Using baiting or taunting acts of words that may engender ill will between teams.”

“I still don’t have clarity,” Jones explained. “I’m quite sure the league would take a look at it. Hopefully, they have the audio for that so they can explain it to the fans. But I’ve moved forward, I moved past it. Can’t worry about that, we’ve got the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that we’ve got to go to.

“Our job, my job right now, is to get everyone to lock in,” Jones continued. “That’s passed us, that’s a game that we can learn from [that] we didn’t win, most importantly, and put our best foot forward making sure we prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.”

Jones on Potentially Taunting Tom Brady

After getting a costly penalty during Kansas City’s first loss of the season, Jones was asked if he intends to say anything to future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady during primetime football this upcoming Sunday.