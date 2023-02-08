Chiefs DT Chris Jones Takes Stance on Potential Contract Extension

2023 marks the final year of All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones’ four-year, $80 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. And though he has played his way into a hefty contract, don’t count on Jones being concerned about his next deal.

“I never really worry about that. I’ve got agents for it,” Jones said during his press conference on February 8, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report. “It’ll eventually work itself out.”

Chris Jones on a contract extension with the #Chiefs: "I never really worry about that. I've got agents for it. It'll eventually work itself out." — Jordan Foote (@footenoted) February 8, 2023

Jones hasn’t hesitated from making it publicly known he wants to finish his career in Kansas City. With that in mind, the Chiefs front office could work out an extension with Jones this offseason that helps reduce his $28 million cap hit for the 2023 season, which in turn will give the AFC West champions more spending money this offseason. Doing that will not only give Jones another payday he deserves but will also extend Kansas City’s championship window.

Jones Having Career Season in KC

During the regular season, Jones recorded 44 tackles, 29 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games played, according to Pro Football Reference. He was named to his fourth-straight Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro for the first time in his career due to his regular season efforts.

Jones’s biggest game of the season came during the Chiefs’ AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals. In that game, Jones was a game-wrecker, recording 5 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. It was the perfect opportunity for Jones to record the first sacks of his postseason career and shows that he’s hitting his stride at the right time during the season.

Chris Jones had an Aaron Donald type of impact against the Bengals. An absolute monster. pic.twitter.com/GBefvwQiDn — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) January 31, 2023

Jones has already justified earning a massive contract this offseason. But having another big performance in Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles could add to Jones’s Hall of Fame resume and will ensure he gets every penny he deserves this offseason.

As it stands, Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald has the largest contract among defensive interior linemen in the NFL based on average annual value ($31.6 million), per Spotrac. He signed a three-year, $95 million deal with the Rams in 2022.

Twitter Chats About Chris Jones’ Contract

Twitter users chatted about Chris Jones, his contract, and a potential contract extension being on the horizon for him.

“Chris Jones has played so well, he probably wants to reset the market for DLinemen ($30M++ AAV). And he’s earned it,” another user wrote. “Hopefully, Chiefs and Jones can keep it together for one last contract.”

Chris Jones has played so well, he probably wants to reset the market for DLinemen ($30M++ AAV). And he's earned it. Hopefully, Chiefs and Jones can keep it together for one last contract. — NewJerichoMan (@FFBallAppraiser) February 4, 2023

“It will be in Chris Jones’ hands. (Brett) Veach will make a solid offer, just like he did for Hill, & it will be up to Jones if he wants to get paid more elsewhere or win more titles in KC at a fair value on a contract that lets Veach do his magical salary cap thing,” another user wrote.

It will be in Chris Jones’ hands. Veach will make a solid offer, just like the he did for Hill, & it will be up to Jones if he wants to get paid more elsewhere or win more titles in KC at a fair value on a contract that lets Veach do his magical salary cap thing. #InVeachWeTrust — Michael Brennan (@KC_R8R_H8R) January 30, 2023

“Chiefs fans have talked about trading Chris Jones and getting draft picks instead of extending him on a new contract. I was not on that movement,” another user wrote. “I want to keep the best DT in the NFL in KC.”

Chiefs fans have talked about trading Chris Jones and getting draft picks instead of extending him on a new contract. I was not on that movement. I want to keep the best DT in the NFL in KC. — Devin Albertson (@DevinAlbertson) January 31, 2023

“Idc what anyone says. Frank Clark earned his contract. MVS earned his contract. Chris Jones needs extended. Mahomes UNDERPAID. No discussions,” another user wrote.

Idc what anyone says. Frank Clark earned his contract. MVS earned his contract. Chris Jones needs extended. Mahomes UNDERPAID. No discussions — Trey Metz (@treyMetz3) January 30, 2023

“Chris Jones may hold out for a contract extension before the beginning of next season,” another user wrote.

Chris Jones may hold out for a contract extension before the beginning of next season — G. (@sh2_green) January 30, 2023

“What does a Chris Jones contract extension look like? I could legitimately see him getting what Aaron Donald got,” another user wrote.