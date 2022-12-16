Chris Jones a Late Addition to Chiefs-Texans Injury Report

The Kansas City Chiefs Week 15 injury report has a late addition to it.

Along with wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring) being listed as questionable for Kansas City’s outing against the Houston Texans, star defensive tackle Chris Jones (illness) is also listed as questionable. Jones was added to the injury report on Friday, December 16 after not participating in Friday’s Chiefs practice.

Jones has until Sunday at 12 p.m. Central Time to rest and recover from his illness. However, he will likely not play unless he feels at least close to 100%. Playing against the 1-11-1 Texans this week, the Chiefs do not need to put Jones on the field in a non-divisional game against a team that has a firm grasp on the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if there are any concerns regarding his health.

Toney practiced in a limited fashion all week for the second week in a row, which puts him one step closer to returning to Kansas City’s gameday lineup. However, the same rules apply to Toney as does Jones.

If Toney is sidelined for Sunday’s Chiefs-Texans game, it would mark the fourth consecutive game he has been sidelined since being traded to the Chiefs due to his hamstring injury. He re-aggravated his hamstring during the Chiefs-Chargers game on November 20.

Andy Reid: Don’t Expect Hardman in Week 15

The Chiefs activated the 21-day practice window for receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) to return from injured reserve on December 14. While head coach Andy Reid acknowledged during his Friday presser that Hardman “did have a good week of practice,” Big Red also said the team was “leaning away” from activating Hardman from IR ahead of the Chiefs-Texans game, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher.

The Chiefs still have two weeks to activate Hardman from IR if they don’t do so prior to the Week 15 outing in Houston. In Week 16, the defending AFC West champions play the Seattle Seahawks at Arrowhead. In Week 17, they have a rematch against the Denver Broncos, this time at Arrowhead.

