Chris Jones Deters Chiefs From Making Key Uniform Change in Viral Post

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t worn their throwback Dallas Texans helmets since 2009. And according to All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones — he wants to keep it that way.

“Please don’t” is the response Jones wrote on Twitter when KC Sports Network asked if the Chiefs should bring back the throwback helmets.

The Dallas Texans wore those helmets from 1960-1962 prior to the AFL-NFL merger. Owner Lamar Hunt then decided to rebrand the team to the Chiefs, as he had no desire to compete with the Dallas Cowboys of the NFL.

Kansas City wore the throwback helmets during a 2009 outing against the Cowboys in October. The Chiefs then wore the helmets for a second and final time in November for the AFC Legacy game against the then-Oakland Raiders.

The NFL ruled in 2021 that teams could begin wearing their throwback uniforms again, helmets included, in 2022, which opened the door for Kansas City to do it.

Yet the overall consensus within Chiefs Kingdom seems to not be in favor of a return of the throwback helmets.

Twitter Reacts to Potential Return of Throwback Helmets

Twitter users reacted to the potential return of the Dallas Texans throwback helmets.

“I hate these, I get it’s a throwback but the gray facemasks suck and Dallas has the cowboys, Texas has the Texans… Let’s just be the Chiefs,” one Twitter user wrote.

“The Chiefs uniform is perfect however combo they choose to go with. No retro, no alternative,” another user wrote. “Keep the classic KC Chief uniform, with a once in a while red on red. No white helmets, no black jerseys and no state of Texas on the helmet.”

“Heck no. Especially since there is another team in the league called the Texans. It’s lazy and boring,” another user wrote.

“No but I would like to see an alternate uniform for one game a year,” another user wrote. “Maybe a black with red numbers, We have a few combos we use but 1 completely different would be cool. Our only options to buy a jersey are red or white. We would all but the new one.”

“No. It’s cool for the occasional throwback maybe when we play the Texans or the Cowboys, preferably on the road, but they really don’t mean much to Kansas City fans. It’s not the same as the Royals and powder blue,” another user wrote.

Chris Jones Entering Contract Year With Chiefs

During the 2022 regular season, Chris Jones registered a total of 77 pressures (50 QB hurries, 15 sacks, 12 QB hits), 31 stops, and 2 forced fumbles, according to PFF. Jones’ 92.3 defensive grade during the regular season was the highest among all interior defenders in the NFL, even ahead of Aaron Donald, who was PFF’s highest-graded interior defender for eight straight seasons prior to 2022.

Arguably the best performance of Jones’ career came during Kansas City’s AFC Championship victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in January. During that game Jones was a force to be reckoned with, registering 10 total pressures (5 QB hurries, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks) and 3 stops.

The 2023 season marks the final year of Jones’ four-year, $80 million deal with the Chiefs. He is on the books with a $28.2 million cap hit as well, which is the second-largest on the team, only behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes ($39.6 million) per Over The Cap.

Kansas City can agree to an extension with Jones this offseason, which would potentially pay him what he’s worth, lock him up long term, and lower his 2023 cap hit. But it’s ultimately up to the Chiefs to give Jones an offer that he’s willing to sign. Otherwise, Jones will enter free agency for the first time in his career in 2024 at 29 years old.