NFL Cracks Down on Ex-Chief & 2-Time Super Bowl Champion: Report

The NFL has suspended Indianapolis Colts cornerback Chris Lammons, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara for three games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on August 4.

On February 17, 2022, Lammons was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery,” stemming from an incident involving Kamara while the two were in Las Vegas for Pro Bowl weekend the day prior, according to court records obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Lammons played the 2022 regular season with the Chiefs but was waived by the team on January 23. A day later he was claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals. The core special teamer then took to free agency this offseason and remained a free agent until he signed with the Colts on July 27.

Lammons, 27, entered the NFL undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie season with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Chiefs during his second season. He cemented himself as a four-phase special teamer during his time in Kansas City.

During the 2022 regular season, Lammons led the defending Super Bowl champions in special teams snaps with 322, according to Pro Football Reference.

Twitter Reacts to Suspensions

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — reacted to the suspensions of Chris Lammons and Alvin Kamara.

So physically assaulting someone gets you 3 games, but betting on games you don’t even play in gets you a whole season? Flawless logic right there,” one user wrote.

“Can’t ever have an embarrassing moment in the league without the colts being involved,” another user wrote.

“Only getting 3 when you’re on video jumping a dude just for getting on the elevator with you is crazy lol,” another user wrote.

“The NFL hands out a harsher punishment for people who gamble on a game over someone who physically punches someone else in the face? Lol make it make sense please,” another user wrote.

“I saw the video where it took place and still wondering why the suspension came up short and late. @NFL has to provide an explanation to it,” another user wrote.

“When will these nfl players learn to stop breaking the rules so they can be there for their teammates I don’t feel bad for him because it should have been more games look at deshaun Watson situation and see what happened to him and other players,” another user wrote.

“Slap on the wrist. nfl punishment is a joke unless it’s for gambling on OTHER sports,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Preseason Schedule

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs open their preseason schedule with an away game against the New Orleans Saints on August 13. Kickoff for that game will take place at noon Central time.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Kansas City is on the road again, this time traveling to Arizona to face the Cardinals. That game will be played on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Central time.

The Chiefs will play on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their preseason finale and will face the Cleveland Browns. That game will take place on Saturday, August 26 at noon Central time.