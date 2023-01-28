Cincinnati Mayor Under Fire for Disrespecting Patrick Mahomes

The Cincinnati Bengals already gave the Kansas City Chiefs bulletin board material ahead of the AFC Championship Game by calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead”. Now the mayor of Cincinnati has given the AFC West champions, specifically Patrick Mahomes, even more material to get fired up about.

Mayor Aftab Pureval posted a video on Twitter in which he made a “Who Dey proclamation” ahead of the AFC Championship.

“Good afternoon, Cincinnati. I have a proclamation from the desk of the mayor,” Pureval began in the video. “Be it proclaimed, whereas the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to Burrowhead Stadium for their second consecutive AFC Championship Game. Whereas at last year’s game, the Bengals scored more points than the Chiefs, resulting in a Bengals victory and a Chiefs loss.

“Whereas Joseph Lee Burrow, who is 3-0 against Mahomes, has been asked by officials to take a paternity test to confirm whether or not he’s his father. Whereas all season long Cincinnati has been on a path of destiny, fighting it out to overcome anyone that stands in between them and a Super Bowl win. And whereas Kansas City is named after its neighboring state, which is, you know, kind of weird. Now, therefore, I, Aftab Prevail, mayor of Cincinnati, do hereby proclaim January 29, 2023, as ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Day in Cincinnati.”

Frank Clark Reacts to Bengals’ Trash Talk

Several of Kansas City’s players have acknowledged the Bengals’ trash talk ahead of their AFC Championship rematch, such as Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones. Yet, none of them have fired back at the Bengals, showing their class ahead of a win-or-go-home game.

Speaking to the media on January 27, Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark also acknowledged Cincinnati’s trash talk and explained how it is merited but won’t affect Kansas City ahead of its fifth straight AFC Championship appearance.

“It’s going to motivate those who are listening and those that are watching, I guess. But when you’re not one of those guys paying attention to those things, I don’t think it’s going to motivate you at all,” Clark explained. “At the end of the day, trash talk is trash talk. You’re going to hear it and people are going to say the thing that they’re going to say but at the end of the day, they have the right to call it whatever they want. At the end of the day, when you have the win, you have the last laugh (and) they have the last laugh right now.

All we can do is look forward to the matchup that we have this Sunday and get our laugh back. At the end of the day, they’ve got the last laugh. They won the last three games (and) they held us from going to the Super Bowl last year and then in the regular season this year they defeated us. It’s been a lot of close games, I believe we lost by three points (in) all three of those games so it’s games (that are) coming down to the wire but obviously, they’re able to finish them. Defensively, we’ve let the games out of our hands, so we’ve just got to, collectively, as an offense and defense, finally bring it together and win the game.”

Twitter Reacts to Mayor Pureval

Twitter users reacted to Mayor Pureval throwing shade at Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“The city of Kansas was incorporated in 1850. The unorganized territory that would become Kansas, was established as the Kansas Territory in 1854,” one Twitter user explained. “Kansas was then re-named Kansas City to avoid confusion with the new Kansas Territory. Sooooooo, not named after the state?”

“I’m so glad you’re in Cincinnati and not in my area, good Lord this is awful,” another user wrote.

