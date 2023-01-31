NFC Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes Over Controversial Play

There was one key offensive play that helped thrust the Kansas City Chiefs past the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship and into Super Bowl LVII. And one NFC coach has a problem with said play, which involved Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“That is what the owners want, $40 million skill players flopping on the ground, drawing fouls from [part-time officials who double as] chemistry teachers, medical device salesmen and the like,” an NFC defensive coach told Mike Sando of The Athletic after Kansas City’ 23-20 victory over Cincinnati.

What the NFC defensive coach is referring to was a 3rd-and-4 play with 17 seconds left in the game when the Chiefs had possession and the score was tied 20-20. Mahomes dropped back, scrambled to his right, and decided to tuck the football to gain a first down with his legs.

Mahomes did pick up the first down but still wasn’t in field goal range. However, during that play Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai shoved Mahomes when he was already out of bounds and was called for unnecessary roughness, which gave the Chiefs an extra 15 yards. That set Kansas City up for a 45-yard field goal, which Harrison Butker made with three seconds remaining in the game.

Mahomes Discusses 4th-Quarter Run

Speaking to the media after the game, Mahomes discussed his pivotal run in the fourth quarter and what was going through his mind knowing he was playing with a high-ankle sprain.

“Throughout the game, I think I just tried, I tried to do whatever I could to win and obviously there were times where you could see it (the ankle) wouldn’t let me do what I wanted to but I was able to do enough on that last play to get the first down and get myself out of bounds and try to give Harrison (Butker) a chance to win and obviously we got the flag when (Ossai) pushed me, he pushed me pretty late there,” Mahomes explained.

“But yeah, I was just trying to – the defense had gotten us stops like the last two drives and we had opportunities to get in field goal range and we didn’t so I knew I was going to do whatever I could to get us in field goal range and then Harrison made the kick.”

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes’ 4th-Quarter Run

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ fourth-quarter run that set up Kansas City’s game-winning field goal.

“Should have been holding, which would have put the ball at the 42 after that and the late hit were enforced (they would not offset since the late it was a dead ball foul). KC probably would have probably run a quick-out to try to get in range for a closer FG, or a Hail Mary,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Man I don’t know, he didn’t need to be pushed after he was already out but also it’s hard to stop when you’re running full speed,” another user wrote. “That being said the Burrows had their chance to win, they had the ball at the 2 minute warning and got stopped.”

“There have been very questionable calls all season,” another user wrote. “The refs definitely need to be retrained IMO. With last nights game neither team played great, but the Chiefs outplayed the Bengals. The Bengals are a great team and I hope they get an SB…the deserve it.”