Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Hero Released by Falcons, Ready to Produce: Report

Atlanta Falcons running back Damien Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, has been released, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on December 12.

Schefter also noted that Williams is “100% healthy and well rested,” signaling his ability to produce right away for any team interested in his services. This is in reference to Williams (ribs) being placed on injured reserve on September 17.

Williams, 30, will be subject to waivers, which means any team interested enough in Williams will likely put in a claim for him. If he clears waivers, he will be allowed to sign with the team of his choosing.

Williams entered the NFL undrafted out of Oklahoma in 2014. The first team he joined in the league was the Miami Dolphins, who signed him in May of 2014. Williams’ efforts on special teams along with some limited offensive action kept him in Miami for four seasons until he joined the Chiefs in 2018.

Williams played with the Chiefs from 2018-19, including the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory of the San Francisco 49ers. He started off in Kansas City as special teamer with limited offensive snaps, but his offensive snaps were at a career-high during the 2019 season (367 during the regular season, which was 52% of KC’s total offensive snaps).

Williams a Super Bowl Hero for KC

During Super Bowl LIV, Williams became a hero of sorts within Chiefs Kingdom. Against the 49ers, Williams had 21 total touches for 133 total yards (104 rushing, 29 receiving) and 2 total touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 receiving), per Pro Football Reference.

Williams gashed the 49ers that day, which factored largely into the victory for the Chiefs.

Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding his family and COVID-19. In March of the following year, Kansas City released Williams, which reportedly “stunned” him at the time, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

During the 2021 offseason, Williams signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He then joined the Falcons this offseason.

Williams was only active for 1 game this season — the season opener — gaining 2 yards on 2 rushing attempts during his 10 offensive snaps. He had no snaps on specials teams in that game, which was a 27-26 loss to the division-rival New Orleans Saints.

Twitter Reacted to Falcons Releasing Williams

Twitter users reacted to Atlanta cutting ties with Williams.

“This isn’t surprising considering #Falcons RB’s per PFF are ranked 5th (Huntley), 11th (Patterson) and 19th (Allgeier) in the NFL,” Evan Birchfield of the Falcoholic wrote.

“The people saying who are hilarious. How bout we watch super bowls and maybe you know he was a big piece in the chiefs winning the Super Bowl,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Would be great if he came back to KC, Pacheco, McKinnon, and him would be a hell of a backfield,” another user wrote.

“what a waste they hid him on injured reserve all year! he will get picked to and help somebody,” another user wrote.

“Kinda unfortunate for him the way things worked out,” another user wrote. “Allgeier and Huntley really stepped up their roles throughout the season.”

