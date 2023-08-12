Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Hero Signs With Raiders

Free agent running back Damien Williams, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to his agent, Ian Greengross, on August 11.

Congrats to Damien Williams on signing with the @Raiders. Time for #DameDash to tear 'em up. — Ian Greengross (@iangreengross) August 11, 2023

Williams entered the NFL undrafted in 2014 out of Oklahoma. The first team he joined in the league was the Miami Dolphins, who signed him in May 2014. Williams’ efforts on special teams along with some limited offensive action kept him in Miami for four seasons until he joined the Chiefs in 2018.

Williams played two seasons in Kansas City and is most famously known within Chiefs Kingdom for his play during the 2019 postseason.

In three games played during that postseason run, Williams registered 46 rushing attempts for 196 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns (4 rushing, 2 receiving). In the Super Bowl LIV victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Williams ran the ball 17 times for 104 yards and had 3 total touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 rushing).

Just a few months after the team’s championship run, Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns regarding his family and COVID-19. In March of the following year, Kansas City released Williams, which reportedly “stunned” him at the time, according to The Athletic’s Nate Taylor.

During the 2021 offseason, Williams signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. He then joined the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 offseason.

Williams was only active for one game during the 2022 season — the season opener — and gained 2 yards on 2 rushing attempts on 10 total offensive snaps according to Pro Football Reference.

On December 12, Williams was released by Atlanta.

Breeland Speaks Signs With 49ers: Report

Speaking of former Chiefs players — former Kansas City defensive lineman Breeland Speaks signed a one-year deal with the 49ers, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on August 11.

The #49ers signed DL Breeland Speaks, the XFL sack leader, to a one-year deal and placed CB Anthony Averett on the Injured Reserve List. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2023

Speaks was a second-round pick of the Chiefs in 2018 out of Ole Miss. During his rookie season, he played in all 16 regular season games and recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 forced fumble according to Pro Football Reference.

Speaks was placed on injured reserve on August 31, 2019, after suffering a knee injury during the preseason. While still on IR, Speaks was suspended by the NFL in December of that year for four games for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. The Chiefs then waived Speaks in September 2020.

During the 2020 season, Speaks spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys practice squads. He then signed a Reserve/Future contract with the New York Giants in January 2021 but was waived by the team in May.

Speaks played for the USFL’s Michigan Panthers this past spring and led the league in sacks with 9 and also had 53 tackles, which was tied for the 13th in the league, per FOX Sports. His strong efforts have given him one more chance to prove himself at the NFL level during the 2023 season.

Chiefs Preseason Schedule

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs open their preseason schedule with an away game against the New Orleans Saints on August 13. Kickoff for that game will take place at noon Central time.

In Week 2 of the preseason, Kansas City is on the road again, this time traveling to Arizona to face the Cardinals. That game will be played on Saturday, August 19 at 7 p.m. Central time.

The Chiefs will play on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for their preseason finale and will face the Cleveland Browns. That game will take place on Saturday, August 26 at noon Central time.