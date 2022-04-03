Draft Expert Has Chiefs Taking Tyreek Hill’s Replacement in 1st Round

With three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill no longer a part of the Kansas City Chiefs offense, Kansas City could use more offensive firepower to fill the void left by Hill.

The Chiefs were diligent in supporting the team’s passing attack during free agency, adding former Pittsburgh Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and former Green Bay Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. However, adding another pass-catcher via the draft would put another playmaker in the receiver room that could potentially blossom into the next superstar offensive player for Kansas City.

This is why one draft expert has Kansas City taking an explosive receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft with one of the Chiefs’ two first-round picks.

Jeremiah’s Mock 3.1 Has Chiefs Taking Watson

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah released the latest version of his one-round mock draft and has the Chiefs selecting North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with the 30th overall pick.

“After trading Tyreek Hill to Miami, the Chiefs add a new weapon for Patrick Mahomes,” Jeremiah wrote on March 23. “Watson has an intriguing combination of size and speed. He’d follow in the footsteps of his dad, who was a safety for the Chiefs in the 1990s.”

It’s noting that in this mock draft, Watson was the seventh wide receiver taken off the board. The receivers selected in front of him, along with when they were selected, were Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (No. 8, ATL), USC’s Drake London (No. 10, NYJ), Alabama’s Jameson Williams (No. 21, NE), Ohio State’s Chris Olave (No. 22, GB), Arkansas’s Treylon Burks (No. 23, AZ), and Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (No. 28, GB).

In 11 games last season at NDSU, Watson recorded 43 catches for 800 yards — 18.6 yards per reception — and seven touchdowns, per ESPN. His longest catch of the season was for 85 yards, which came in the team’s Week 4 win over Northern Iowa.

Studying Christian Watson (North Dakota State WR #1) tonight and this play was really impressive. Gets behind the defense and his QB hits him in stride for a touchdown. Definitely shows great speed for a bigger WR. pic.twitter.com/9Lt5njkQpA — Ben Glassmire (@BenGlassmireNFL) October 13, 2021

Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Watson — who ran a 4.36 40 at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine — in Watson’s draft profile overview on NFL.com:

“A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. “He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He’s a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work.”