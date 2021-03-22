Chiefs Make Final Contract Decision on Daniel Sorensen: Report

Among the Kansas City Chiefs‘ in-house 2021 free agent class were two established veterans in the secondary — cornerback Bashaud Breeland and safety Daniel Sorensen. Last Friday, FanSided’s national NFL reporter Matt Verderame noted that while nothing was imminent, “it remains a possibility” that the AFC champions could bring back both players for next season.

According to Chiefs beat reporter Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star on Monday, the Chiefs are closing in on re-signing one of the defensive duo, nearing a new one-year deal with Sorensen.

#Chiefs are closing in on finalizing a one-year deal to bring back S Daniel Sorensen, source says. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) March 22, 2021

The financial details of the agreement have not yet been made public.

Sorensen Coming off a Career-Best Season

Sorensen will now return for his eighth NFL season, all of which have been in a Chiefs uniform. The BYU product originally joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and has climbed the ranks ever since. Last season, Sorensen turned in a career-best effort, registering a personal and team-high 91 combined tackles (13 more than the next closest teammate), five pass breakups, three interceptions and his third-career pick-six.

He was also part of yet another clutch impact play — this one more controversial — against the Cleveland Browns in the AFC Divisional Round.

Instead of going into halftime with a touchdown and the ball back, the #Browns have the worst luck ever. Fumble into the endzone, touchback. pic.twitter.com/Ze7ugfrLUB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2021

While he wasn’t fined or suspended for initiating contact with his helmet on the touchdown-saving play, Sorensen was fined four separate times under his previous contract.

The 31-year-old most recently signed a four-year, $16 million extension with the club in 2017 and his average annual value should once again fall in that $3-4 million range once announced. Sorensen should return to his integral special teams role while assuming similar hybrid safety and linebacker responsibilities on defense, albeit behind Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill.

While some fans will continue to grumble about Sorensen’s elevated playing time (more than 80% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2020), re-signing the veteran leader who is privy to Steve Spagnuolo’s system is the safe move to solidify the position in the short term. Although a new infusion of talent in April’s NFL Draft is certainly not out of the question.

