Former Chiefs S Daniel Sorensen Rekindles NFL Career: Report

Free agent safety Daniel Sorensen, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz on September 27

Source: The #Saints are signing veteran safety Daniel Sorensen to their practice squad. The former longtime #Chiefs safety spent last season with New Orleans and is now back. He had 2 INTs last year and has 14 in his career. pic.twitter.com/E4dx3W2all — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 27, 2023

Sorensen, 33, entered the NFL undrafted out of BYU in 2014. He joined the Chiefs during his rookie season and remained with the team for eight seasons. During his time in Kansas City, Sorensen played in 111 regular season games — with 39 starts — and registered 407 tackles, 33 passes defended, 12 interceptions, and 4 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

Sorensen’s postseason efforts during his time in Kansas City included playing in 15 games — with 10 starts — and registering 78 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

During the 2022 offseason, Sorensen took to free agency and signed a one-year deal with the Saints. During the 2022 season, he played in all 17 regular season games and recorded 25 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Sorensen took to free agency again this offseason and had remained a free agent prior to signing to New Orleans’ practice squad.

Andy Reid Talks Jets Matchup in Week 4

In Week 4, the Chiefs will travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. Speaking to the media on September 27, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid detailed his evaluation of the 1-2 Jets squad.

“We look forward to the challenge of playing the Jets, good football team, we know that. (They have) one of the best defenses in the National Football League and an offense that’s growing, so we got to stay on top of our game,” Big Red said in the opening statement of his press conference. “(The Jets) special teams I think is number one in a lot of categories right now this season. So, we’ll start the practices today and make sure we detail our work going forward.

“They’re also well coached. Robert (Saleh) does a real nice job with the team, and Nathaniel (Hackett) we know is a brilliant guy offensively and Jeff Ulbrich is a very good defensive coordinator, so they are fully loaded on the coaching staff. And they’ve got good players. We’ve got to make sure we put the work in this week.”

Despite losing future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a torn Achilles in Week 1, Reid doesn’t believe the Jets have given up hope on a successful season.

“We’ll be ready for their best,” Reid said. “That’s what we anticipate getting there. They’re at home and they’ve got talent. So, we’ve just have to make sure we buckle down and work like crazy this week. Take care of what we can take care of.”

