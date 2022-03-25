8-Year Chiefs Veteran Poached by Saints

Getty Kansas City Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen.

The Kansas City Chiefs have officially lost a tenured veteran that has been a polarizing figure within Chiefs Kingdom for the past eight years.

Safety Daniel Sorensen has signed with the New Orleans Saints, per the team.

 

