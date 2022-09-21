Former Chiefs All-Pro Dante Hall Claps Back at Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill felt the wrath of the Chiefs Kingdom on Tuesday, September 20 when he threw shade at former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro and friend of Hill’s, Dante Hall, on Hall’s birthday.

Hall did however take to Twitter to defend himself and had the perfect response to Hill’s birthday wishes.

“Well if I’m 2nd best and you’re 3rd best, who’s number 1?? appreciate you my guy!!” Hall wrote.

Hill actually had an answer for Hall, and the answer might surprise you.

“Mecole Hardman,” Hill responded.

As a rookie in 2019, Hardman earned All-Pro honors for his efforts as a kick returner. That season, he average 26.1 yards per return and had one touchdown in the return game, per Pro Football Reference.

With that being said, it’s a hard case to make that Hardman is the greatest returner in Chiefs history. Hill was likely just complementing another Chiefs player as a way to put an end to some playful banter on Twitter.

Twitter Reacts to Hall & Hill’s Tweets

Twitter users reacted to the banter between Hall and Hill.

“This is when I was a chiefs fan. Dante and Priest.. bros was different … btw I’m a Broncos fan. I was a just young dude that looked up to those players and they were on the chiefs my fam was heated when I said I was a chiefs fan,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Let the man have his birthday and go do something with the Dolphins,” another user wrote. “I was there for a couple Dante, including Denver. Happy Birthday to the ABSOLUTE greatest returner in Chiefs history!!!”

“There’s only one number one and we all know it begins with an 8 and ends with a 2. Happy birthday Mr.Hall,” another user wrote.

“Joystick you are THE MAN. Can change the entire game in less than 8 seconds. 8 seconds because you have to make 14 moves inside the 5 with ugly tired donkeys breathing down your neck but once they wilted, you gone…. Special teams can and DID win games when you were here,” another user wrote.

Andy Reid on Mahomes Staying Motivated

Speaking to the media on September 19, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked what his thoughts were on quarterback Patrick Mahomes calling out PFF after Kansas City’s Week 2 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

“No listen, he (Patrick Mahomes) stays in tune with everything, so he’s pretty observant on things,” Reid explained during his press conference. “Pro Football Focus has done a nice job with their stats and their analysis. I think they’re pretty accurate with things. Yeah, that’s usable information. If it drives you, it drives you but it’s also pretty real. That’s what (Statistical Analysis Coordinator) Mike Frazier deals in all of that so he could tell you what’s right and wrong. He’s also putting information out there too, of course, so we do use that.”

Big Red was also asked how he feels Kansas City’s offense has transitioned into the post-Tyreek Hill era.