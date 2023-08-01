Former Chiefs 4-Year Defender Signs With Division Rival Raiders: Report

Free agent linebacker Darius Harris, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo on July 31.

The #Raiders are signing former #Chiefs LB Darius Harris, his agent Kevin Conner of @UniSportsMgmt confirmed. Harris, who spent four years with KC, played all 17 games last season with four starts, including one against Vegas in which he had 10 tackles and a sack. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2023

Harris, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. He began his NFL career on the non-football injury (NFI) list and received no playing time during his rookie season. He managed to play in four games during the 2020 season, recording 14 tackles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 pass defensed, according to Pro Football Reference. He did that despite being cut by the team on three different occasions during the regular season.

In 2021, Harris played in seven games but was solely a special teams asset. During the 2022 season, Harris earned his largest defensive role with the Chiefs and recorded career-highs in games played (17), defensive snaps (291), tackles (43), and tackles for loss (3). He was also active for all three of Kansas City’s playoff games, including Super Bowl LVII.

Steve Spagnuolo Gushes Over New Chiefs LB

Along with the departure of Darius Harris this offseason came the arrival of a new, more versatile linebacker to Kansas City’s defense.

On March 17, the defending Super Bowl champions signed former Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Drue Tranquill to a one-year, $3 million deal. The deal includes incentives that could earn him up to $5 million, per The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Tranquill, 27, is capable of playing on all three downs, but most importantly in passing situations, which was an area of need for the Chiefs heading into the offseason amongst their linebackers.

Speaking to the media on July 31, Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo spoke glowingly of Tranquill and what he’s seen from the fifth-year linebacker in training camp thus far.