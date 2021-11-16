Chiefs’ Darrel Williams Trolls Raiders S Jonathan Abrams After Blowout Win

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams had a career game against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders in the Chiefs’ 41-14 win in Week 10.

Williams had just 43 yards on the ground on 11 carries, however, he also reeled in nine catches for 101 yards and a receiving touchdown. The receiving yardage total is more than half the yardage he has accumulated through the air in a single season so far in his career, with his season-high prior to 2021 being 167, which he racked up in 2019. This season, Williams already has 271 receiving yards on 31 catches, per Pro Football Reference.

Part of Williams’ big day through the air involved a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, in which Williams had to leap over Raiders safety Jonathan Abrams in order to come down in the end zone with the contested catch.

The catch was a bit demoralizing for someone like Abrams, who should never be giving up a catch like that to a running back.

To make matters worse, Williams trolled Abrams on social media after the blowout victory.

Williams Posts Picture of TD

Following the win, Williams posted a picture on Twitter of him catching the touchdown over Abrams, with a caption that was nothing more than two happy devil emojis.

The post certainly wasn’t a direct shot at Abrams, and instead was Williams likely just sharing an awesome moment in his career. Nevertheless, it was a troll job by Williams, albeit unintentional.

Big Red on Williams’ Performance

During his Monday, November 15 presser, head coach Andy Reid spoke about how the physicality of Williams in the backfield impacts the play of those around him.