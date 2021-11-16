Chiefs’ Darrel Williams Trolls Raiders S Jonathan Abrams After Blowout Win

Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams had a career game against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders in the Chiefs’ 41-14 win in Week 10.
Williams had just 43 yards on the ground on 11 carries, however, he also reeled in nine catches for 101 yards and a receiving touchdown. The receiving yardage total is more than half the yardage he has accumulated through the air in a single season so far in his career, with his season-high prior to 2021 being 167, which he racked up in 2019. This season, Williams already has 271 receiving yards on 31 catches, per Pro Football Reference.
Part of Williams’ big day through the air involved a 38-yard touchdown from quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter, in which Williams had to leap over Raiders safety Jonathan Abrams in order to come down in the end zone with the contested catch.
The catch was a bit demoralizing for someone like Abrams, who should never be giving up a catch like that to a running back.
To make matters worse, Williams trolled Abrams on social media after the blowout victory.
The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!
Williams Posts Picture of TD
Following the win, Williams posted a picture on Twitter of him catching the touchdown over Abrams, with a caption that was nothing more than two happy devil emojis.
The post certainly wasn’t a direct shot at Abrams, and instead was Williams likely just sharing an awesome moment in his career. Nevertheless, it was a troll job by Williams, albeit unintentional.
Big Red on Williams’ Performance
During his Monday, November 15 presser, head coach Andy Reid spoke about how the physicality of Williams in the backfield impacts the play of those around him.
“Yeah, you see the defensive guys get a charge of it. The offensive guys get a charge out of it. The linemen love it the most because they’re out there battling every snap and trying to make it happen,” Reid explained. “When you have a running back that’ll drop a shoulder on somebody and bounce off of somebody else and get those extra yards, that’s a special thing. He does a nice job with it. We’re lucky we have a couple different flavors that we can throw at you, which I think is also important. Clyde’s [Edwards-Helaire] alittle different, [Derrick] Gore’s a little different, they all have their different pitches that they’re going to throw at you.”
Reid also spoke about the development of Kansas City’s passing game, which has become more comfortable with checking down to Kansas City’s running backs, leading to Williams’ nine-catch performance.
“Sure, zone teams, you’ve got to be able to check the ball down,” Reid said. “That’s just how it goes, especially when they work at not giving you the deep throw. So, your short-intermediate game becomes very important and how we call plays to stretch the field becomes important, horizontally, and vertically to create some space to throw. All that’s important, but for him to be able to use his checkdown I think is big. The back’s always been a big contributor in this offense and the pass game.”
With a 6-4 record and sitting atop the AFC West, the Chiefs enter Week 11, when they will face the 7-2 Dallas Cowboys at Arrowhead Stadium before they take their bye week in Week 12.
READ MORE: