Ex-Chiefs Draft Pick Cut by NFC Squad, Sparks Potential Reunion

Running back Darwin Thompson, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was waived by the Seattle Seahawks on April 17 according to the NFL’s Personnel Notice.

Thompson, 26, was a sixth-round draft pick of the Chiefs in 2019. He spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Kansas City as well as the 2021 preseason. He accumulated 333 total yards (225 rushing, 108 receiving) during his first two seasons in the NFL per Pro Football Reference. During the 2021 preseason, Thompson ran the football 15 times for 72 yards while also collecting six passes for 25 yards.

Due to the presence of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the addition of Jerick McKinnon during free agency, and the rise of Derrick Gore and Darrel Williams, the Chiefs had no room for Thompson on the 2021 regular season roster.

Thompson was released by Kansas City when the team shaved its roster down to 53 players at the beginning of the regular season. Although he was offered a spot on the Chiefs’ practice squad at the beginning of September, he opted to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ practice squad instead.

After being released by the Buccaneers are the end of the 2021 season, Thompson signed a futures deal with the Seahawks. At the end of the 2022 preseason, he was waived and then signed to Seattle’s practice squad, which is where he remained for the entirety of the 2022 season.

Could Chiefs Re-Sign Darwin Thompson?

Based on the current state of the Chiefs’ running back room and the recent release of Darwin Thompson, the possibility does exist for Kansas City to re-sign Thompson.

As it stands, the Chiefs have just three running backs on the roster: Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and La’Mical Perine. The team should have more than just three backs on the roster in order to create competition at the position this offseason/summer.

The defending Super Bowl champions could add Thompson, as well as someone like veteran free agent Jerick McKinnon, to bolster the depth behind Pacheco for the 2023 season. The option also exists for the Chiefs to draft a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Adding Thompson, who has familiarity with the Chiefs’ system and could at least compete during training camp and the preseason on a cheap deal, does make sense for Kansas City and Thompson.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far, along with their contracts, according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1-year deal)

Here are the players who remain free agents: