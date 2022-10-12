Chiefs’ Division Rival Charged for Outburst After Game at Arrowhead: Report

After a heartbreaking loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, arguably the best receiver in the NFL and the top wideout for the Las Vegas Raiders, Davante Adams, was visibly frustrated on the sideline.

After throwing his helmet on the sideline, Adams made his toward the away team’s locker room at Arrowhead Stadium. As he was about to enter the tunnel, a cameraman is seen cutting off Adams to move to the other side of the tunnel’s entrance. As a result, Adams shoved the cameraman to the ground.

Adams took to Twitter shortly after the game to issue an apology to the cameraman.

“Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game,” Davante Adams wrote on October 11. “Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this.”

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

On Monday, TMZ reported that the cameraman shoved by Adams had filed a police report for “non-life threatening” injuries.

Adams Charged for Shoving Cameraman

On Wednesday, October 13, Adams was charged in Kansas City Municipal Court with misdemeanor assault for shoving the cameraman, according to court records. Adams’ court hearing is scheduled for November 14.

Here are the court records of #Raiders WR Davante Adams being charged with misdemeanor assault following the post-game shove pic.twitter.com/VmizhCkV2s — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

The NFL is also getting involved in the situation.

“The NFL is expected to render some type of discipline against Adams,” Pro Football Network NFL insider Aaron Wilson wrote on October 13. “It’s just a matter of how severe the discipline will be. Obviously, the league doesn’t want this to happen again and will set an example with how it handles the situation.”

Twitter Reacts to Adams Being Charged

Twitter users reacted to Adams being charged for shoving the cameraman.

“Can we get a follow up on the man he assaulted? I’d like to send my condolences and hope he’s doing well,” one Twitter user wrote.

Can we get a follow up on the man he assaulted? I’d like to send my condolences and hope he’s doing well 🙏 — Brahska (@BrahskaJr) October 12, 2022

“Sorry but that doesn’t meet what I think assault is, it might by court rules but what happened my own kids do to each other and what kids do in jump houses all the time!! I think he should be disciplined by the nfl but this is a bridge to far,” another user wrote.

Sorry but that doesn’t meet what I think assault is, it might by court rules but what happened my own kids do to each other and what kids do in jump houses all the time!! I think he should be disciplined by the nfl but this is a bridge to far. — James English (@Hollywood1114) October 12, 2022

“I mean, what Adams did was wrong but that kind of thing happens in bars or even on the street every day – a police officer wouldn’t arrest someone for it this is ridiculous and a cash grab,” another user wrote.

I mean, what Adams did was wrong but that kind of thing happens in bars or even on the street every day – a police officer wouldn’t arrest someone for it 😂 this is ridiculous and a cash grab. — JimmyMackem (@JimmyMackem) October 12, 2022

“Adams has to call this dude and settle. It’s pretty much legal extortion but you can’t put yourself in that position,” another user wrote.

Adams has to call this dude and settle. It’s pretty much legal extortion but you can’t put yourself in that position. https://t.co/lnBxNvS7PI — Mo (@Mo_S10) October 12, 2022

“To compensate for any monetary losses Adams has filed the same chargers against Hunter Renfrow,” another user wrote.

To compensate for any monetary losses Adams has filed the same chargers against Hunter Renfrow. https://t.co/JZnp2rvOvM — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) October 12, 2022

“Davante been a raider less than a season and already has a criminal record… hate to see it #FreeDavante,” another user wrote.

Davante been a raider less than a season and already has a criminal record… hate to see it #FreeDavante 👀 https://t.co/U590WvNrwx — Pablo FranCISCObar (@CiscoAllDay) October 12, 2022

“Call me prideful, but I’m not filing a police report cuz someone pushed me. Imma just shove you back and take it from there,” another user wrote.

Call me prideful, but I’m not filing a police report cuz someone pushed me. Imma just shove you back and take it from there 😂 https://t.co/1iIQpZ1JYJ — ✊ (@SirDaveeThe2nd) October 12, 2022

“I wish a player would push me. I’ma teach Tom Brady and Josh Allen how flopping is done,” another user wrote.