Chiefs Coach Hints at Demotion for Rookie Draft Pick

In the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 7 win against the San Francisco 49ers, rookie Skyy Moore muffed a punt that was recovered by the 49ers in the Chiefs’ red zone. That marked the second muffed punt of the season for Moore.
The struggles from Moore as a returner have also been paired with a lack of playing time on offense. Over the last two games, Moore has played just 34 combined snaps on offense, per Pro Football Reference. So, there is much left to be desired when it comes to Moore’s role in Kansas City, specifically on offense.
But a new addition to the Chiefs has officially put Moore’s role as a punt returner in jeopardy. During the bye week, Kansas City made a trade that sent a 2023 third-round pick and conditional sixth-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney, 23, has a lot of potential as a receiver. Yet, his abilities as a punt returner could have a demotion coming Moore’s way.
During Toney’s year and a half with the Giants, he was minimally used as a returner. However, during his senior year at Florida, he averaged 12.6 yards per return and had 1 touchdown, per Pro Sports Reference.
Now that Toney is on the Chiefs, it brings into question whether he could take the primary punt return duties away from Moore. Kansas City’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, Dave Toub, answered that question after the bye.
Will Skyy Moore be Demoted?
Speaking to the media on Thursday, November 3, Toub was asked if Moore would remain as the team’s primary punt returner moving forward.
“He’s going to be one of them,” Toub explained. “We’ll see if we start him or not, but he’ll still be in the mix. We’re not giving up on him, we’ve got to keep developing him moving forward. You know we have three or four guys who can do it.”
Toub did not entirely rule out Moore remaining as the primary punt returner. However, the fact that he said Moore would be “one of them” suggests that the coaching staff will try other players on game day to see if they can get more consistency from that role.
When asked about Toney — who only returned 1 punt while in New York — Toub said he actually spoke with the Giants’ special teams coach about Toney following the trade.
“He’s strong, too. He’s got really good vision, and he’s got great suddenness and he’s very strong,” Toub said. “That’s one of the things that when I talked to the special teams coach at the Giants too and that’s the first thing he said is how strong he (is). It’s the same things that he’s seen that we saw in college too.”
Twitter Reacts to Toub’s Comments
Twitter users reacted to Toub’s comments on Moore.
“Part of rotation? Why would there be a rotation? If Toney is a superior punt returner then he’d be better every time,” one Twitter user wrote. “Kinda want to use your best every time. This ain’t baseball where variance in performance can be found between middle inning situations and closing situations.”
“Rotation at punt returner? I mean I’m not the professional here but I’d love to see some success from at least 1 PR this year before making it PR by committee thing…” another user wrote.
“Good. Now let’s get him some receptions! Would love to see him involved more in the passing game,” another user wrote.
“Long overdue. Yet another example of the lack of player discipline for Andy Reid and his staff. (Moore) should have been pulled for good in Colts game,” another user wrote.
“Grinds my gears to think that there’s a guy who’s paid hundreds of thousands to say ‘Hey maybe Skyy shouldn’t return punts after he muffed 2 in a month’,” another user wrote.