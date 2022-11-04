Chiefs Coach Hints at Demotion for Rookie Draft Pick

“He’s going to be one of them,” Toub explained. “We’ll see if we start him or not, but he’ll still be in the mix. We’re not giving up on him, we’ve got to keep developing him moving forward. You know we have three or four guys who can do it.”

Toub did not entirely rule out Moore remaining as the primary punt returner. However, the fact that he said Moore would be “one of them” suggests that the coaching staff will try other players on game day to see if they can get more consistency from that role.

When asked about Toney — who only returned 1 punt while in New York — Toub said he actually spoke with the Giants’ special teams coach about Toney following the trade.

“He’s strong, too. He’s got really good vision, and he’s got great suddenness and he’s very strong,” Toub said. “That’s one of the things that when I talked to the special teams coach at the Giants too and that’s the first thing he said is how strong he (is). It’s the same things that he’s seen that we saw in college too.”

Twitter Reacts to Toub’s Comments

Twitter users reacted to Toub’s comments on Moore.

“Part of rotation? Why would there be a rotation? If Toney is a superior punt returner then he’d be better every time,” one Twitter user wrote. “Kinda want to use your best every time. This ain’t baseball where variance in performance can be found between middle inning situations and closing situations.”

“Rotation at punt returner? I mean I’m not the professional here but I’d love to see some success from at least 1 PR this year before making it PR by committee thing…” another user wrote.

“Good. Now let’s get him some receptions! Would love to see him involved more in the passing game,” another user wrote.

“Long overdue. Yet another example of the lack of player discipline for Andy Reid and his staff. (Moore) should have been pulled for good in Colts game,” another user wrote.

“Grinds my gears to think that there’s a guy who’s paid hundreds of thousands to say ‘Hey maybe Skyy shouldn’t return punts after he muffed 2 in a month’,” another user wrote.