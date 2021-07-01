Chiefs CB Deandre Baker Shows Off Terrific Progress From Broken Leg [LOOK]

The rich seemingly got richer last November when the Kansas City Chiefs signed former first-round cornerback Deandre Baker following the dismissal criminal charges stemming from a May 2020 incidient.

However, after nearly six months away, Baker’s return to the playing field was short-lived after suffering a season-ending non-contact leg injury in Week 17, later determined to be a broken femur.

#Chiefs CB DeAndre Baker was carted off on a stretcher after a gruesome looking injury. Finally got some playing time and now this happens to him. He’s been through a lot. pic.twitter.com/ABiPImbrfw — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 3, 2021

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “most femoral fractures take about 4 to 6 months to heal completely,” putting Baker on track for a potential return by June.

Now entering July, the 23-year-old is doing exactly that.

Baker Shows off Progress in Recent Workout Video

The 30th overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft, Baker was present, but without a helmet, at Kansas City’s mandatory minicamp from June 15-17, per Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star.

In a June 30 Instagram video posted by @chiefs_capital, Baker can be seen sprinting while pulling a weighted sled and working on his backpedal and change of direction. All are encouraging signs as the start of training camp quickly approaches on July 28.

Once fully healthy, the third-year cover man is expected to compete for additional playing time in 2021 following the departures of former No. 1 cornerback Bashaud Breeland and special teams ace Antonio Hamilton.

With 2020 standout L’Jarius Sneed and two-year starter Charvarius Ward presumably penciled into significant roles, Baker will need to show out over Rashad Fenton, BoPete Keyes and former first-round pick Mike Hughes, acquired in a May 13 trade with Minnesota.

Baker, who initially signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on November 19, 2020, was signed to a reserve/future contract on February 9 after head coach Andy Reid expressed interest in getting him back following the injury.

He saw his first action with the team during last season’s Week 15 showdown in New Orleans. After being deactivated in Week 16, the Georgia product was among a lengthy list of backups given a chance to start after Kansas City had clinched a first-round playoff bye week. Baker posted five combined tackles, one pass breakup and a sack before breaking his leg against the Chargers.

“So without being a doctor, I’m just telling you the prognosis is good for him,” Reid told reporters on January 4, via The Chiefs Wire. “He was actually playing very good, so we look forward to getting him back.”

