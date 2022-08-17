Longtime Chiefs Veteran Cut After Short Stint With Division Rival

As part of the first wave of roster cutdowns in the NFL, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Robinson entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2016 NFL Draft. He spent his first six seasons in the NFL in Kansas City, accumulating 145 receptions for 1,679 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 regular season games, per Pro Football Reference.

Robinson, 27, hit free agency for the first time this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Raiders. Due to his experience in the league and within the AFC West, Robinson was expected to make Las Vegas’ 53-man roster this season. Yet, he was one of five players the Raiders cut by the 4 p.m. Eastern Time deadline on Tuesday, August 16 to get the roster down from 90 to 85 players.

Ex-Chiefs CB Claimed by Titans

The Chiefs placed cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. on waivers on Monday, August 15. On Tuesday, Johnson was scooped off of waivers.

The Tennessee Titans claimed Johnson off of waivers on August 16, according to NFL’s transaction wire.

The Chiefs conducted a trade on May 2 with the Houston Texans that sent Johnson to the Chiefs and a 2024 seventh-round pick to the Texans. Johnson competed this summer with a young group of cornerbacks that consisted of rookie first-round pick Trent McDuffie and Day 3 picks Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson. All three rookies have played well enough in training camp and the preseason opener to make Johnson an expendable piece of the 90-man roster.

Johnson was part of seven total transactions on Monday and Tuesday combined to shave Kansas City’s roster down from 90 to the required 85 players by 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday.

Johnson took to Twitter to react to the news of him being claimed by Tennessee and reacted with nothing more than a high-five emoji.

NFL Bashed Due to Chiefs/Bears Field Conditions

When media members began examining Soldier Field prior to the Chiefs’ first 2022 preseason game against the Chicago Bears, it was evident the field was in rough shape.

The field itself, which is made of Kentucky Bluegrass, appeared to have divots all over it, which reporters on-scene said were being filled just minutes before the game started as an attempt to even the playing field (literally).

This is a bad look for the Bears, as they should hold a higher standard for a field that their world-class athletes play on. This is also a bad look for the NFL, who should require higher standards for their teams’ field conditions.

That’s why the NFLPA President called the league out during the game to make a rule change.

Tretter Calls Out NFL For Soldier Field Conditions

Longtime Cleveland Browns center and NFLPA president J.C. Tretter issued his remarks on Twitter regarding the field conditions at Soldier Field for the Chiefs/Bears game.

“The NFL said that this field met minimum testing standards,” Tretter wrote. “We clearly need to re-evaluate what is an acceptable surface for players to compete on. We need new testing metrics looking at the performance and safety of every field. The NFL can and should do better.”

