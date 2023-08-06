Chiefs Coach Announces New Starter at Key Position for Preseason Opener

With second-year running back Isiah Pacheco being the clear-cut No. 1 running back in the Kansas City Chiefs’ backfield heading into the 2023 season, the team won’t use him as the primary kick returner as they did during his rookie season.

That’s why prior to the team’s preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints on August 13, special teams coordinator David Toub has announced Kansas City’s primary kick returner for the preseason opener:

Undrafted rookie running back, Deneric Prince.

Toub announced the decision during his press conference on August 5.

Deneric Prince Carving Out Role on 53-Player Roster

Deneric Prince is another example of Chiefs general manager Brett Veach finding value for Kansas City’s backfield without having to spend significant draft capital. He did so in 2022 as well with the selection of Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round.

During the offseason programs and training camp, Prince has displayed an ability to be a threat out of the backfield, specifically in the passing game. More importantly, he has clearly shown he can be effective on special teams, which is why he has been named the primary kick returner with over a week to go until the preseason opener.

That’s key for Prince, because special teams will likely be the way he makes Kansas City’s 53-player roster come September.

Prince being an effective pass-catcher out of the backfield is helpful, but veteran Jerick McKinnon proved last season by way of 9 receiving touchdowns that he deserves to be the team’s primary third-down back. That’s why, despite providing additional value for the Chiefs on later downs, Prince will make the team’s regular season roster by way of his contributions on special teams.

While Prince has far from locked up the primary kick return duties for the regular season, showing enough during training camp to be the No. 1 kick returner heading into the preseason opener is a promising sign that Kansas City’s coaching staff likes what they’ve seen from him. That bodes well for Prince’s chances of remaining in Kansas City post-preseason cuts.

Isiah Pacheco Taking Deneric Prince Under His Wing

Speaking to NFL Network during week two of training camp, Isiah Pacheco was asked what he’s seen Deneric Prince, and how he feels about people comparing Prince’s journey into the NFL to Pacheco’s.

“Just me, being an older guy and understanding the scheme and how it’s going to be blocked up, I feel as though I was in the same exact shoes, same position. For him, [I’m trying to] help him out with the details of understanding the way things are gonna get blocked [and] the tempo of the offense.”

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — have also chimed in on the current situation in Kansas City’s backfield.

“I’m already such a big fan of and believer in Deneric Prince,” one user wrote. “I got the EXACT SAME feeling about him as I did Isiah Pacheco before last season. That doesn’t mean that I think he takes Pacheco’s job, it means that if he had to, I believe he could.”

“We’re about to give Isiah Pacheco, Jerick Mckinnon, Deneric Prince and CEH a combined like 600 attempts and just save MaGOAT (Mahomes) and Kelce for the playoffs, trust,” another user wrote.