5-Time 1,000-Yard WR Says He’d Play for Chiefs Instead of Retiring

Although the Kansas City Chiefs are unlikely to trade for a top wide receiver, according to NFL Media’s Jeff Chadiha, signing another veteran pass-catcher has not been ruled out yet.

Some of the higher-profile wide receivers that are still free agents with under a week left until the 2022 NFL Draft is underway are Julio Jones, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Will Fuller, Cole Beasley, and T.Y. Hilton. However, there is also another free agent receiver that has played in the NFL longer than any of the aforementioned players and has recently said he is open to playing for Kansas City instead of retiring.

15-year NFL veteran DeSean Jackson told Ashley Nicole of Sports Illustrated on April 21 that he’s “not really sure” if he’ll retire this offseason. Jackson would play in the 2022 season at 35 years of age but said he would only continue his playing career if the right situation presented itself. When asked by Nicole which teams he would be open to playing for, the first team he named was the Chiefs, followed by the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, and Green Bay Packers.

“I’m not really sure if I’m going to play next year”@DeSeanJackson10 reveals to @AshNicoleMoss that he’s contemplating retirement—unless these teams reach out 👀 pic.twitter.com/xPCl54doLP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2022

Jackson Has Decorated NFL Career

Jackson entered the NFL as a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2008 draft. He burst onto the NFL scene with four straight seasons in which he had at least 900 receiving yards, and had a career-high 22.5 yards per reception during the 2010 season, per Pro Football Reference.

During his career, which has included time in Philadelphia, Washington, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles (Rams), and Las Vegas, Jackson has accumulated 632 receptions for 11,110 yards — 17.6 yards per reception — and 62 total touchdowns. Jackson is one of the most explosive deep threats that has ever stepped foot on an NFL football field.

His most recent stint in the NFL was with the Raiders. He played nine games for them during the 2021 season,= and registered 12 catches for 233 yards and one touchdown.

Jackson played with the Eagles when now-Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was the head coach of Philadelphia, which could be part of the reasoning for wanting to join Kansas City, along with getting passes thrown to him by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. However, due to the Chiefs’ receiver room taking on a different look — which includes a lot more size — Jackson might not draw any interest from the Chiefs despite his desire to join them.

Twitter Reacts to Jackson Naming Teams He’d Like to Join

Twitter users reacted to Jackson expressing his desire to play Chiefs, Browns, Broncos, or Packers.

