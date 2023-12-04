Packers LB Gets Final Laugh Over Chiefs in Viral Message [LOOK]

After the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday Night Football in Week 13, Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell took to X, formerly Twitter, to throw shade at the defending Super Bowl champions as well as the officiating crew for the game.

“They tried to do everything they could to make sure the Chiefs but guess what PACKERS WIN AGAIN,” Campbell wrote on December 4.

They tried to do everything they could to make sure the Chiefs won but guess what PACKERS WIN AGAIN 🤣🤣 — De'Vondre Campbell (@Came_Along_Way) December 4, 2023

Whether it was the personal foul on the Green Bay defender despite hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in-bounds, or a no-call in which a Packers defender was draped over receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on an incomplete pass that should have been defensive pass interference, there were many questionable decisions made by the officiating crew during the Chiefs-Packers game.

The personal foul call on the Mahomes scramble didn’t swing the outcome of the game in Kansas City’s favor. But it is yet another example of NFL referees making the wrong call — or no call at all — in a big moment.

ABSOLUTELY TERRIBLE CALL BY THE REFS. Patrick Mahomes rushes for the 1st down and is hit IN BOUNDS… but there’s a roughing the passer called 😡 Terrible call man. This is with a minute left when the Chiefs trail the Packers 27-19pic.twitter.com/iT54OacMUj — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) December 4, 2023

Pool Report Details Two Controversial Calls

In a pool report by PFWA pool reporter Calvins Watkins in which he interviewed head referee Brad Allen after the game, Allen was asked about the unnecessary roughness call on the Mahomes scramble late in the fourth quarter.

“The covering official believed that the defender made late and unnecessary contact on the quarterback. So that was the call for unnecessary roughness,” Allen explained. “Internal conversations happen on every play, and the covering official was certain that the call had been made correctly.”

Allen was also asked about the no-call in which the Green Bay defender was draped over Valdes-Scantling deep down the field a few plays after the unnecessary roughness call was made.

“As you may know, on every play where they may or may not be pass interference, either offensive or defensive, the covering official has to rule whether contact materially restricts the receiver,” Allen said. “And in this case, the covering officials were in good position and ruled that there was no material restriction that rose to the level of defensive pass interference.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs’ Loss to Packers

Users on Twitter/X reacted to the Chiefs’ loss to the Packers, which brings Kansas City’s record to 8-4 on the season.

“Refs were awful but there’s no way it should have mattered against that team. Chiefs weren’t ready to play,” one user wrote.

Refs were awful but there’s no way it should have mattered against that team. Chiefs weren’t ready to play. — Josh Chavis (@JoshChavis65) December 4, 2023

“Can’t blame the refs for everything. Maybe if our players spent more time on the field instead of doing commercials for corrupt corporations then maybe we could start winning games again,” another user wrote.

Can't blame the refs for everything. Maybe if our players spent more time on the field instead of doing commercials for corrupt corporations then maybe we could start winning games again. — Batters Up (@BattersUpClub) December 4, 2023

“The chiefs this year have no sense of how to play as a team,” another user wrote. “Everyone just seems to trying to be MVP alone. Only people trying to be team players are Mahomes and kelce.”

The chiefs this year have no sense of how to play as a team. Everyone just seems to trying to be MVP alone. Only people trying to be team players are Mahomes and kelce. — LSD Lemon (@TheLSDLemon) December 4, 2023

“Well I feel this game was pathetic our team wasn’t playing their best, the injuries, not to mention the stupid officiating!!!! Hopefully next week will be better for our team!!!! Hang in there Chiefs we can get back into this!!!” another user wrote.