Recently Cut KC Player to Replace Ex-Chiefs Pro Bowler on AFC Squad

After being waived by the Kansas City Chiefs on January 4, offensive tackle Geron Christian was claimed by the Miami Dolphins, according to the NFL’s transaction wire on January 5. To make room for Christian on the roster, Miami placed offensive tackle Eric Fisher on injured reserve.

Entering the 2022 NFL season, Christian was expected to compete with Lucas Niang and Andrew Wylie for Kansas City’s starting right tackle job. However, Christian was never able to win that job and has been buried on the depth chart ever since. He played in just 2 games this season, earning 5 snaps in Week 1 and 6 in Week 7, according to Pro Football Reference.

Christian was selected by Washington in the third round of the 2018 draft. In 3 seasons with Washington, he played a total of 24 games, but only started in 8 of them, according to Pro Football Reference. Last season — in his lone season with the Texans — Christian played in 14 regular-season games and started 8 of them.

560 of the 588 total offensive snaps played by Christian during the 2021 season were at left tackle, according to PFF. The other 28 were at right tackle. During his four-year career, he has played a total of 1,042 snaps at left tackle and 119 at right tackle.

In 2021, Christian earned a 78.8 passing block grade by PFF.

On March 20, the Chiefs signed Christian to a one-year deal.

Fisher a Former 1st Overall Pick of Chiefs

Many members will remember Eric Fisher, who was selected by the Chiefs with the first overall pick in the 2013 draft. He went on to spend 8 seasons in Kansas City, racking up 128 starts, 2 Pro Bowls, and 1 Super Bowl ring during his time with the Chiefs.

Fisher, 32, returned to the football field for the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles during Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in January of that year. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and registered a 61.0 pass-blocking grade, 73.3 run-blocking grade, and a 68.2 overall grade by PFF, with the latter ranking 46th among all offensive tackles in the league.

Fisher remained a free agent for the better of the 2022 regular season before signing with the Dolphins on December 5. He didn’t play a single snap for the team before landing on IR.

Twitter Reacts to Transactions

Twitter users reacted to the transactions made by the Dolphins on January 5.

“How does a guy who didn’t play all [year] gets signed doesn’t do anything for 2 weeks and lands on ir,” one Twitter user wrote.

How does a guy who didn't play all yr gets signed doesn't do anything for 2weeks and lands on ir — Zachary Auler (@zauler12) January 6, 2023

“Oh so Dolphins sign a guy and then put him on IR without ever playing a snap,” another user wrote.

Oh so Dolphins sign a guy and then put him on IR without ever playing a snap pic.twitter.com/VR0vSs7iU8 — Tony Di Ioia 🐬 (@tony_di41) January 5, 2023

“[Dolphins general manager Chris] Grier needs to go,” another user wrote. “He’s the one that loves to constantly sign injured players or players with an injury history.”

Grier needs to go. He's the one that loves to constantly sign injured players or players with an injury history — O'shay Morris (@oshaym21) January 6, 2023

“Chris Grier can’t even sign a healthy OT who’s been retired,” another user wrote.

Chris Grier can’t even sign a healthy OT who’s been retired https://t.co/nxpBxlD8mT — EL Chapo (@Team__305) January 5, 2023

“That’s such a typical Dolphins outcome in recent years,” another user wrote. “Do they actually perform a physical and see them train before offering a contract?”

That’s such a typical Dolphins outcome in recent years. Do they actually perform a physical and see them train before offering a contract? — Tim Ski (@TimSkii22) January 6, 2023

“Wtf lol I’m about to tryout for out team man crazy how these guys just get paid and never play,” another user wrote.