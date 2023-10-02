Fans Erupt Over Viral Interaction Between Donna Kelce & Taylor Swift [LOOK]

For the second straight week, singer/songwriter Taylor Swift was in attendance for a Kansas City Chiefs game, this time for a Sunday Night Football outing a MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

Swift was again in the same suite as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce‘s mom, Donna Kelce, and the two were shown on national television by the NBC Sports cameras during the October 2 game.

“Donna Kelce joining Taylor Swift for SNF (Sunday Night Football)” is how the NFL’s social media team captioned the video they posted of Swift and Donna sharing an intimate moment together during the Chiefs-Jets game.

Fans on Twitter/X reacted to the video of Swift and Donna, who have become acquainted with each other very quickly based on their interactions with each other during the Chiefs games.

“‘Joining Taylor Swift’ like she’s some invited guest and not the mother of Travis Kelce,” one user wrote.

“Joining Taylor Swift” like she’s some invited guest and not the mother of Travis Kelce 😭😭😭 https://t.co/eBbGj3DIzy — Austin Getz (@AustinGetzSWX) October 2, 2023

“Momma Kelce is going to be the most [well-known] MOM in sports and Swifties here soon!” another user wrote.

Momma Kelce is going to be the most well know MOM in sports and Swifties here soon! 😂 — Tyson DeFiPhysicsLab (@tyb0t) October 2, 2023

“The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Economy: A Dynamic Impact on the NFL. From record-breaking Chiefs games to Swift’s tour, their influence is undeniable,” another user wrote.

The Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Economy: A Dynamic Impact on the NFL. From record-breaking Chiefs games to Swift's tour, their influence is undeniable. — Carlos Gil (@carlosgil83) October 2, 2023

Chiefs Beat Jets in Competitive Matchup

The Chiefs defeated the Jets 23-20 in Week 4.

Kansas City took a commanding 17-0 lead in the first quarter, which signaled back-to-back blowout victories for the defending Super Bowl champions. However, a safety followed by an interception by Patrick Mahomes put New York back in the game, and a touchdown right after halftime along with a successful two-point attempt made it a 20-20 game in the third quarter.

The Chiefs only scored three points in the second half, but their defense surrendered zero points in the final 30 minutes, which allowed them to squeak out a win and advance to 3-1 on the season.

The leading offensive performer for Kansas City was second-year running back Isiah Pacheco, who had 23 total touches for 158 yards and had a 48-yard rushing touchdown on the Chiefs’ first touchdown drive of the game.

On 3rd & 1, RB Isiah Pacheco breaks a tackle and puts on the jets for a 48-yard TD. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 10#Jets – 0#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/hKRwD1XkaL — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 2, 2023

Mahomes finished the day having completed 18-of-30 pass attempts for 203 yards, 1 touchdown, and 2 interceptions. Tight end Travis Kelce (6 catches, 60 yards) was the leading receiver for Kansas City. Backup tight end Noah Gray was the recipient of Mahomes’ 34-yard touchdown pass late in the first quarter.

The Chiefs’ defense allowed 336 yards of total offense to the Jets. The unit forced one turnover (via a fumbled snap by Zach Wilson) and sacked Wilson 2 times.

Chiefs Are Now 2-0 When T-Swift is At Game

Don’t look now, but the Chiefs are 2-0 when Taylor Swift has attended a Chiefs game this season.

As you can imagine, there are some strong opinions in response to those who brought that narrative to light.

“Really? Reigning champs vs Bears and Jets. I don’t think it’s Tay Tay (Taylor Swift),” one Twitter/X user wrote.

Really? Reigning champs vs Bears and Jets. I don’t think it’s Tay Tay #AlreadyOnTheMap https://t.co/rbtawxynEB — Abby Clopton (@strtoutaclopton) October 2, 2023

“Wonder how long the refs will make sure the Chiefs win to keep this storyline going for the NFL’s wallet?” another user wrote.

Wonder how long the refs will make sure the Chiefs win to keep this storyline going for the NFL’s wallet? https://t.co/Mpn8JA8Pw1 — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) October 2, 2023

“The NFL is going to run this into the ground aren’t they? Just put the Chiefs on every primetime game while your at it,” another user wrote.