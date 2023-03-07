Fans Calling for Chiefs to Sign 124-Game Starter to Replace Orlando Brown Jr.

The Kansas City Chiefs did not use their franchise tag on Orlando Brown Jr. prior to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline. Kansas City can still lock Brown in long-term prior to him becoming a free agent on March 15. However, other options at left tackle do exist for the Chiefs that don’t involve retaining Brown.

Take one of Sports Illustrated’s NFL insider Albert Breer’s ideas, for example. Breer offered a few other options for the Chiefs outside of signing Brown to a long-term deal in his March 6 column, one of which was trading for Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Donovan Smith.

“One would be Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison. Another could be North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch. Or the Chiefs could go trade for someone like Tampa Bay’s Donovan Smith and draft a right tackle, like Tennessee’s Darnell Wright or Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, that may have potential to develop into a left tackle.”

Donovan Smith an 8-Year Starter With Buccaneers

Donovan Smith, 29, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2015. He has been a full-time starter in Tampa Bay since being drafted and has surrendered 41 total sacks in 124 career regular season starts, according to PFF. In seven playoff games, one of which was the Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs, Smith surrendered 3 total sacks (none of which were against Kansas City).

Last season, Smith gave up a total of 31 pressures (18 QB hurries, 7 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 13 regular season starts.

The two key components that have Smith being linked to the Chiefs (outside of Orlando Brown Jr. potentially taking to free agency) are his contract status and the state of the Buccaneers.

Let’s start with his contract; in 2021, Smith signed a two-year, $31 million extension with Tampa Bay. In 2023, the final year of his deal, Smith is on the books for a $15.2 million base salary and $17.9 million cap hit, according to Over The Cap. That puts his contract at an average annual value (AAV) that’s the 12-highest among left tackles in the NFL.

Then there’s the state of the Buccaneers. After losing Tom Brady to retirement earlier this offseason, Tampa Bay could be looking to rebuild, which would involve trading away some of its valuable assets to accumulate draft picks. If that’s the case, then Smith could be on the trade block.

Does Trading for Donovan Smith Make Sense for Chiefs?

Trading for Donovan Smith would allow the Chiefs to get at least one more year of solid left tackle play under Smith’s current deal. However, if they traded for Smith and then signed him to a multi-year deal, it would fill their hole at left tackle for several years while also potentially reducing Smith’s cap hit for the 2023 season.

Again — the Chiefs and Brown can still re-commit to each other via a long-term deal before March 15. But trading for Smith is an option for the Chiefs if Brown opts to take to free agency. At that point, Brown could command a contract that pays him upwards of $20 million per year, which is way more than what Smith costs under his current deal.

The Chiefs currently have nine draft picks at their disposal for the 2023 draft, with several more picks likely coming thanks to the NFL’s compensatory formula. That means having the draft picks needed to acquire Smith shouldn’t be an issue for the defending Super Bowl champions.