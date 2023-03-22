New Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill Sounds Off on Ditching LAC for KC

Tuesday, March 21 was the day the Kansas City Chiefs officially put pen to paper with free agent linebacker Drue Tranquill, who signed a one-year deal with the defending Super Bowl champions.

After officially signing his contract, Tranquill, who played the first four years of his NFL career with the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers, took to Twitter to break his silence on leaving the Chargers to join the Chiefs.

“One chapter closes, another begins. We will forever cherish the friendships we made during our time with the @Chargers,” Tranquill wrote. “Excited to start this next chapter & meet all the amazing people in the @Chiefs organization. TIME TO GET TO WORK.”

What to Know About Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill, 27, was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chargers in 2019. During the first three years of his career (which includes just one game during the 2020 season due to an injury), Tranquill was a rotational player on defense. Yet, during the 2022 season, he became a full-time starter for Los Angeles and rose to the occasion.

Tranquill recorded 100 tackles, 52 stops, and 15 total pressures (7 QB hits, 5 sacks, 3 QB hits) in 17 regular season games played last season according to PFF. His pressures coincided with a 77.0 pass rush grade by PFF, which ranked 11th among all NFL linebackers. He also excelled in pass coverage, as he earned a 75.4 coverage grade which ranked 12th among all players at his position last season.

Adding Tranquill to a linebacker room with Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, and Cole Christianson will help Kansas City fill the void left by Darius Harris, who took to free agency this offseason and has yet to sign with a team. Tranquill will improve the Chiefs’ pass coverage in the linebacker room while also making that unit more lethal when it comes to blitzing.

Chiefs Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players (other than Derrick Nnadi) the Chiefs have signed during free agency along with their contracts according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1-year deal)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1-year deal)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

P Tommy Townsend (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (TBA)

Here are the players that remain free agents:

DE Frank Clark

DE Carlos Dunlap

DT Brandon Williams

TE Blake Bell

TE Jordan Franks

WR Mecole Hardman

WR Justin Watson

S Deon Bush

RB Jerick McKinnon

LB Darius Harris

Twitter Reacts to Drue Tranquill’s Post

Twitter users reacted to Drue Tranquill’s tweet.

“Drue! Please ball out for the Chiefs and stay healthy,” one Twitter user wrote. “I want nothing but success for one of the classiest former Chargers!!”

“Thank you drue for all the work you put in for the chargers,” another user wrote. “Ill miss you in a chargers Uni but i know youll ball out in KC, ill be rooting for ya brother.”

“Thanks for everything you gave to the Chargers! You will be missed,” another user wrote. “Hope you play great 15 times next year.”

“As a Chargers fan, you are All Class,” another user wrote. “Good luck with the Chiefs, except for those two weekends (or Thursdays or Monday) next season when you play the Bolts.”