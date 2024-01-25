Chiefs LB Comments on Possible Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding

It’s been a wild year for the Kansas City Chiefs. Aside from reaching their sixth consecutive AFC Championship game, Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor Swift thrust an even bigger spotlight on the franchise.

Linebacker Drue Tranquill, who signed a one-year $3 million contract with Kansas City last March, opened up about what was like adjusting to his new team this year. While Swift’s highly-publicized attendance at games this year bothers some dads, Brads and Chads, Tranquill says it’s business as usual in Arrowhead.

During an interview on the “Zack Gelb Show,”It’s interesting,” Tranquill said. “You don’t really feel it and hear too much of it inside the locker room. But it’ll be moments like at practice, when our DJ turns on a Taylor Swift song, and everybody kind of jokes about it. I think the wives and the girlfriends, I hear about it more when I go home than I do actually in the building.”

Tranquill shared three children with wife, Jackie. Overall, the 28-year-old veteran, who spent the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Chargers, is excited to see his teammate so happy.

“It’s been fun, man. That’s something to celebrate, something fun and we enjoy poking fun at Travis. But seems like maybe they’re in love, man. They’ve got really, really something going and we enjoy having her at our games. It brings a lot of energy and a lot of fun to our fans. And so that’s good for business, good for football, and good for the NFL.”

Should Swift and Kelce tie the knot, Tranquill was asked if he expected an invitation to the big day. “We’ll see man, we’ll see,” he said. “I think there’s gonna be a lot of people that want to go to that.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Reiterated That Travis Kelce Remains Unchanged Amid Relationship With Taylor Swift

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who considers Kelce to be like a brother, shared a similar sentiment about the All-Pro’s romance with Swift. Speaking to CBS Mornings in December, “At first, I feel like everybody kind of stayed away, just let him do what he was doing,” Mahomes said.

“And then he started bringing Taylor around and you realize how cool of a person she was and she is. So for us, I mean, it was a couple of jokes here and there in the beginning… Now, she’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom and she’s part of the team. As for Kelce, the quarterback says nothing’s changed.

“For me, it’s just Travis, man. And he’s lucky enough to be with a great girl and a great woman. It’s been cool to kind of interact with her and see.” The two-time Super Bowl MVP, reiterated that statement while speaking to reporters on January 24.

“Travis has always been Travis,” Mahomes said. “It’s been cool to watch for me because he has all that attention but he’s just been himself the whole time. He’s still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day. It hasn’t been any different.”

Travis Kelce & Patrick Mahomes Look to Extend Their Touchdown Streak Against the Ravens

While Kelce hadn’t scored a touchdown in seven straight games, the Mahomes-Kelce connection came alive during the Chiefs 27-24 win over the Buffalo Bills. In the second quarter, Kelce hauled in a 22-yard score.

With a three-point lead in the third quarter, Mahomes found Kelce in the end zone again with a short 3-yard touchdown. With that score, Mahomes and Kelce now have the most postseason touchdowns (16) by a QB-receiver duo. They surpassed legendary quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to earn the top honor.

Kelce and Mahomes will to extend their steak when they face the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28. Kickoff at M&T Bank Stadium is at 3 p.m. Eastern.