Source: Chiefs’ Polarizing Playmaker Expected To Be Active for Super Bowl LVII

After missing the team’s last nine games due to a high-ankle sprain, “all signs point towards” Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire being active for Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, a source told Heavy Sports.

Edwards-Helaire suffered the high-ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 30-27 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11 and was placed on injured reserve on November 23.

The Chiefs opened CEH’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on January 17, which was during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Yet, the Chiefs opted to keep CEH sidelined and instead activated tight end Jody Fortson (IR, elbow) in time for the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City activated Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve on February 6 — a day before the deadline to activate him. That put him in line to continue to practice and become a part of the Super Bowl game plan in some capacity.

“We’ll practice him this week and just see where we’re at,” Reid told the media on February 7 of Edwards-Helaire. “(Ronald) Jones has done a good job for us too. We’ll just see how all that works out. But it’s good to have him back for sure.”

CEH Could Have Been Super Bowl Healthy Scratch

Though Kansas City has no injury designations for Super Bowl LVII, receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) have been tending to injuries over the last two weeks that they suffered in the AFC Championship. Mecole Hardman (pelvis) also landed on injured reserve on February 6 in the move that freed up space on the active roster for CEH.

Because of that, and because of the strong play of running backs Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon, the possibility existed that the Chiefs could opt to make Edwards-Helaire a healthy scratch on game day to make room for another receiver on the active roster.

Kansas City might still opt to promote another receiver from the practice squad along with Marcus Kemp. But Edwards-Helaire being active could instead push veteran running back Ronald Jones II out of the Super Bowl lineup to make room for another pass catcher.

The Chiefs’ other options for a gameday promotion at receiver are Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jerrion Ealy.

What Will CEH’s Role Be in Super Bowl?

After scoring 3 total touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 rushing) in the Chiefs’ 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Edwards-Helaire’s production dipped over the next couple of games to the point that he was supplanted by rookie Isiah Pacheco as Kansas City’s RB1 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. From that point until he landed on injured reserve, Edwards-Helaire registered 10 total touches and 28 total yards over 3 games, per Pro Football Reference.

With Pacheco being the clear-cut RB1 and Jerick McKinnon being effective in multiple facets, Edwards-Helaire will likely have a very limited role during the Super Bowl unless injuries occur.

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on FOX.

The Eagles (-118) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.