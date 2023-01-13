Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Lands HC Interview With AFC’s Biggest Bust

The NFL’s 2023 head coach hiring cycle has begun, and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has landed his first interview for a potential promotion. Bieniemy interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts head coach job on Thursday, January 12, according to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Just completed our interview with Eric Bieniemy 🏈💪 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) January 13, 2023

Although the Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Colts are in need of a head coach, Indy is the only team that has begun interviewing candidates and asked Bieniemy to be one of them. That’s surprising when considering Bieniemy’s resume.

This season, Bieniemy is the coordinator for a Kansas City offense that ranked first in the NFL in total yards (7,032) and first in points scored (496), per Pro Football Reference. Those numbers are following up a 2021 season in which the Chiefs offense had a “down” year, ranking third in the league in total yards, fourth in points scored, and 23rd in giveaways. And you can’t have a discussion about the 2022 Kansas City offense without mentioning that it also lost Tyreek Hill via trade during the offseason.

Despite the offseason turnover, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having a career year and is in the driver’s seat for the NFL’s MVP race. The Chiefs’ offense had five players named to the Pro Bowl roster this season (Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown Jr., Chris Jones, and Tommy Townsend) and two that were named to the NFLPA’s first-ever All-Pro roster (Mahomes and Kelce).

The Colts job would be an interesting one to take for Bieniemy if he was offered it. After entering the 2022 season as a team projected to finish in the top half of the NFL standings, Indy finished the regular season with a 4-12 record and now has the 4th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After the worst season of his career, Colts veteran quarterback Matt Ryan could be moved after just one season in Indy. That means the Colts could be preparing to draft a quarterback in the first round, which would be great for Bieniemy, as he would be getting a young playmaker that he could mold into his offense.

Andy Reid Speaks Highly of EB as Head Coach

Speaking to the media on December 28, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Bieniemy’s head coaching candidacy soon after the Broncos had fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“I know what he can do, I’ve said it 100 times and I haven’t changed my opinion on that,” Reid said of Bieniemy during his press conference. “I hope he gets an opportunity. I’d rather not have it in Denver, but I hope he gets an opportunity.”

Play

Andy Reid: "You’re never quite sure what you’re going to see" | Press Conference 12/28 HC Andy Reid speaks to the media ahead of the Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-12-28T20:16:33Z

Twitter Reacts to Colts Interviewing Bieniemy

Twitter users reacted to the Colts interviewing Bieniemy for their head coaching vacancy.

“Would be an excellent hire. Been passed over way too many times. Deserves a shot to show what he can do as a HC,” one Twitter user wrote.

Would be an excellent hire. Been passed over way too many times. Deserves a shot to show what he can do as a HC. — Greg Sheffield (@Kcchiefs58dt) January 13, 2023

“EB deserves a head coaching job! I agree with all the other Chiefs fans, he’s LONG overdue for a head coaching job! Fantastic guy and coach!” another user wrote.

EB deserves a head coaching job! I agree with all the other Chiefs fans, he’s LONG overdue for a head coaching job! Fantastic guy and coach! — DaSivers (@TheSuperSivers) January 13, 2023

“He’s wanted to go with more runs in KC but that’s not the offense,” another user wrote. “Jonathan Taylor is the ideal centerpiece for a team hiring Bieniemy as HC. Also GM also has the KC connection. Good chance EB finally gets a shot.”

He’s wanted to go with more runs in KC but that’s not the offense. Jonathan Taylor is the ideal centerpiece for a team hiring Bieniemy as HC. Also GM also has the KC connection. Good chance EB finally gets a shot — Greg W Snipes Jr (@GregWSnipesJr) January 13, 2023

“I’m already hyped, because after this horrid year, and you are gonna tell me bubba [Ventrone] and Eric are two of the first three interviewed and it sounds as if we are going to get a young qb. Instead of a one year place holder. Future bright,” another user wrote.

I’m already hyped, because after this horrid year, and you are gonna tell me bubba and Eric are two of the first three interviewed and it sounds as if we are going to get a young qb. Instead of a one year place holder. Future bright. — ethan lawson (@ethanla27482188) January 13, 2023

“You should hire him, Mr. Irsay. He’s learned from the best & has a pretty good track record,” another user wrote. “I for one want him to stay in KC & keep winning Division titles & leading us 2 playoffs every year. HOWEVER, if he does leave I’d want him to go to my grandpa’s team since day 1 in Indy.”