Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy Linked to Newly Vacant Head Coach Job

The Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, December 26, which leaves them with a vacancy on their coaching staff. That’s why a coach from the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs staff is being linked to the job.

With 9-to-1 odds, the sixth-best odds to get Denver’s head coach gig, is Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, according to BetOnline on December 26.

Who will be the next Head Coach of the Denver Broncos @LockedOnNetwork?https://t.co/GOSHu47E8t pic.twitter.com/thXQjCGsvL — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 26, 2022

Bieniemy, who has interviewed for numerous head coach jobs over the last couple of years with no success, interviewed with the division-rival Broncos in January before the team decided to go with Hackett. If he does interview for the job for the second year in a row, he will have longs odds against the likes of coaches such as Sean Payton (4/1), Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (5/1), and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (15/2).

Twitter Reacts to Bieniemy Being Linked to Broncos

Twitter users reacted to Bieniemy being linked to Denver’s head coach vacancy.

“Regardless of how you feel about Eric Bieniemy, he got passed over for the Broncos HC job in favor of Nathaniel Hackett. Malpractice,” one Twitter user wrote.

Regardless of how you feel about Eric Bieniemy, he got passed over for the Broncos HC job in favor of Nathaniel Hackett. Malpractice. — Chandler 🎅🏻🎄 (@_chandler_____) December 26, 2022

“Finally being the team that gives Eric Bieniemy his head coaching opportunity seems like the best way for the Broncos to get out of this mess.” another user wrote.

Finally being the team that gives Eric Bieniemy his head coaching opportunity seems like the best way for the Broncos to get out of this mess. — Ramblin Grimace (@RamblinGrimace) December 26, 2022

“Eric Bieniemy would be a perfect fit in @Broncos,” another user wrote. “Knows how to beat the Chiefs and went to college at Colorado so he knows the landscape.”

Eric Bieniemy would be a perfect fit in @Broncos. Knows how to beat the Chiefs and went to college at Colorado so he knows the landscape. #BroncosCountry — 🌮 (@TacoSalazar) December 26, 2022

“I feel like this is Eric Bieniemy chance to be a head coach in the NFL,” another user wrote. “This #Broncos job is a great fit coming into a situation with weapons and a definitive QB, not a full blown rebuild.”

I feel like this is Eric Bieniemy chance to be a head coach in the NFL. This #Broncos job is a great fit coming into a situation with weapons and a definitive QB, not a full blown rebuild — Austin Roe (@austin_roe) December 26, 2022

“Nathaniel Hackett fired. Broncos can right their mistake by hiring Eric Bieniemy, the OC with 6 a prolific offense, 6 post-season wins and who also went to Univ. of Colorado,” another user wrote.

Nathaniel Hackett fired. Broncos can right their mistake by hiring Eric Bieniemy, the OC with 6 a prolific offense, 6 post-season wins and who also went to Univ. of Colorado. https://t.co/8Jtzwt5oT8 — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) December 26, 2022

“If the @Broncos don’t go get Eric Bieniemy at this point John Elway may need to be looked at,” another user wrote.

If the @Broncos don't go get Eric Bieniemy at this point John Elway may need to be looked at — Jay McDonald (@BSm00veTrey5) December 26, 2022

Big Red Talks Rematch With Broncos

The Chiefs (12-3) Week 17 matchup is against the Broncos (4-11), who, as you know by now, had a major shift on their coaching staff the day after Christmas.

With the Chiefs-Broncos game at Arrowhead taking place on Sunday, January 1, Kansas City head coach Andy Reid was asked what his takeaways were from the team’s first matchup with Denver, which was in Week 14.

“Yeah so, their receivers are good receivers, and (Jerry) Jeudy is really a good player,” Reid said during his press conference on December 26. “Listen, they played well against us last time a few weeks ago. The quarterback had some big runs and Jeudy (had) some big catches and then their defense played well against us.

“After we had taken the 27‐0 lead, we had the interceptions, and their pass defense was tremendous – which it’s been all year – and it just kind of tightened up on us at that time. We have to make sure we’re on our ‘A’ game. They already have our attention from our last game – whatever they did with (former Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel) Hackett or didn’t do with Hackett – they had our attention. We know we’ve got to be ready. So that’s there.”