Eric Bieniemy to Interview for Intriguing NFC Head Coaching Job: Report

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has received another opportunity to interview for a head coaching job in the NFL. This time the interview is with an NFC team.

The New Orleans Saints “want to talk” to Bieniemy regarding their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. The two parties could meet on Saturday, February 5, per Fowler.

Bieniemy Named in Lawsuit vs. NFL

New Orleans’ request comes days after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL to shed light on the “racial disparities … in the hiring and retention” of Black head coaches, coordinators, and general managers in the NFL.

Flores named Bieniemy in the lawsuit, as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator was included among the legal complaint’s “Notable Recent Examples of Discriminatory Conduct,” with the headline, “Eric Bieniemy Cannot Get a Head Coach Job.”

Bieniemy’s meeting with the Saints will be the second head coaching job Bieniemy will interview for during the 2022 hiring cycle. He also interviewed for the Denver Broncos head coaching job in January. However, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was selected over Bieniemy for the job.

Bieniemy was also the betting favorite to land the Minnesota Vikings head coaching job, but he wasn’t even offered an interview for the role.

Andy Reid on Lack of Promotion for Bieniemy: ‘It Disappoints Me’

During the 2022 postseason, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid spoke about the fact that Bieniemy still hasn’t received a head coaching job in the NFL despite his resume.