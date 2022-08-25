Ex-Chiefs 1st Overall Pick Has Hot Free Agent Market: Report

Former Kansas City Chiefs first overall pick, offensive tackle Eric Fisher, is stirring up quite the free agent market this summer. But he doesn’t seem very interested in any of the offers coming his way.

The Dallas Cowboys recently lost starting left tackle Tyron Smith to an avulsion fracture of his knee, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. That means Smith will be out for the entirety of the regular season with a chance to come back for the postseason.

Smith’s injury stirred up initial discussions of Dallas signing Fisher to replace Smith in the meantime.

“If the #Cowboys develop interest in Eric Fisher as potential solution to OT issues with Tyron Smith injury, a source says former No. 1 overall pick wants to play this season but will be selective and has turned down offers from nine teams so far,” Ed Werder of ESPN wrote on August 25.

That’s quite a few offers that Fisher has turned down thus far.

Fisher, 32, returned to the football field for the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles during Kansas City’s AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills in January of that year. He started 15 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season and registered a 61.0 pass blocking grade, 73.3 run blocking grade, and a 68.2 overall grade by PFF, with the latter ranking 46th among all offensive tackles in the league.

There are obvious reasons why Fisher is still a free agent. Yet, with very few quality offensive tackles on the free agent market, the 2013 first-overall pick could find himself back in an NFL uniform in no time if the perfect contract comes his way.

Twitter Reacts to Fisher Being Linked to Cowboys

Twitter users reacted to Fisher being linked to the Cowboys as a possible destination.

“Aye man how the h*ll does Eric fisher have the leverage to be turning teams down after his 2021 film?!” one Twitter user wrote.

“#Cowboys if they haven’t called his agent today, somethings seriously wrong with this organization. They have the cap space & he’s the best talent out there. He could decline, but you have to pick up the phone!” another user wrote.

“Turned down 9 teams? Yeah, that dude isn’t serious about playing,” another user wrote.

“Ya know, I was wondering what his deal was,” another user wrote. “Thought there was a Bears fit. And maybe there was at one point. But that he’s turned down a bunch of teams this summer tells me he’s being awfully selective.”

“Cowboys should sign him immediately but with Stephen Jones now running the team – they won’t. They’ll play Smith or even worse Ball and Barrett will sack Dak 5 times in week 1,” another user wrote.

Chiefs Face Packers in Preseason Finale

The Chiefs wrap up their preseason by taking on the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football on August 25. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. CST. The game can be watched on NFL Network.

Head coach Andy Reid was unsure of how long quarterback Patrick Mahomes will play — if at all — in the preseason finale when asked by the media on August 23.

“We’ll see,” Reid said. “He’s been practicing, so how long and all, I haven’t made up my mind on all that. He’s been going and doing everything.”

