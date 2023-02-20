Celebrity Chiefs Fan Sends Strong Warning to NFL Pundit: ‘So Help Me’

T

here was no shortage of receipts pulled after Super Bowl LVII for folks that had doubts regarding what the Kansas City Chiefs would be able to accomplish during the 2022-2023 season.

One NFL pundit, in particular, pulled out his own receipts, and one of the Chiefs’ celebrity fans quickly jumped on the opportunity to issue a warning to one of Kansas City’s doubters.

Rich Eisen of “The Rich Eisen Show” had a monologue after the Super Bowl in which he exposed himself for believing the Las Vegas Raiders would win the AFC West this season. “It’s the worst take I’ve had in the history of this show,” Eisen said.

Eric Stonestreet, a well-known Chiefs fan and actor, took to Twitter to react to what Eisen had to say.

“I forgive you @richeisen and I ask for all of #ChiefsKingdom to forgive you,” Stonestreet wrote. “But so help me Richard if you pick ANYONE but the @Chiefs to win the afc west next year…”

What Chiefs Accomplished Without Tyreek Hill

Without All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, the Chiefs still won the AFC West, were the No. 1 seed in the AFC seed, AFC Champions, and Super Bowl champions.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a league-high 5,250 passing yards and 41 passing touchdowns en route to his second MVP Award prior to his 28th birthday. And his play during the playoffs further justified him being named the 2022 league MVP and why he doesn’t need Hill to succeed on a football field.

During the postseason, Mahomes completed 72% of his passes for 7 touchdowns and just 1 turnover in 3 games. In the win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes completed 21-of-27 pass attempts for 182 yards and 3 passing touchdowns. He also ran the ball 6 times for 44 yards.

Mahomes became the first player since 1999 (Kurt Warner) to win the league MVP Award and Super Bowl MVP Award in the same season.

Kansas City’s superstar quarterback is having one of the best starts to an NFL career that we’ve ever seen, and it’s led to an incredible amount of success for the Chiefs. But what’s even more amazing is the fact that Mahomes was able to raise his level of play without his star wide receiver, which is something very few people expected to happen.

That, folks, is the true sign of a Hall of Famer.

Twitter Reacts to Stonestreet’s Warning to Eisen

Twitter users reacted to Eric Stonestreet’s warning to Rich Eisen.

“Eric we should want them all to make the same mistake next year,” one Twitter user wrote. “Obviously fueled the team!”

“Rich, everyone makes mistakes! Thanks for thanks for throwing fuel on the fire,” another user wrote. “We welcome you to the Kingdom!”

“Here’s to all the people ragging on @tkelce (Travis Kelce) for supposedly lying about the many who WERE counting the @Chiefs out in 2022,” another user wrote. “Don’t yall ever, ever, ever doubt our man Travis. @tkelce don’t lie, ya Jimbrones.”

“Who else is going to win that division??? Chiefs have it locked there won’t even be a wildcard from that division! And I am not a Chiefs fan!” another user wrote.