Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Disrespects KC With Vulgar Diss [LOOK]

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has thrown plenty of shots at his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, this offseason in anticipation of the regular season matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins in 2023.

But Hill’s latest diss toward the Chiefs was rather inappropriate and was discovered by Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter.

A Chiefs fan found a clip that shows Hill alongside a person that says to him, “I ain’t gonna lie, I’m gonna keep this one,” referring to what appears to be a collectible card of Hill from when he was with the Chiefs. Hill responds to the person by saying, “Kansas City Q**fs.”

Twitter users reacted to Hill’s vulgar diss toward the Chiefs.