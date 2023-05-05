Ex-Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill Disrespects KC With Vulgar Diss [LOOK]

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has thrown plenty of shots at his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, this offseason in anticipation of the regular season matchup between the Chiefs and Dolphins in 2023.
But Hill’s latest diss toward the Chiefs was rather inappropriate and was discovered by Chiefs Kingdom on Twitter.
A Chiefs fan found a clip that shows Hill alongside a person that says to him, “I ain’t gonna lie, I’m gonna keep this one,” referring to what appears to be a collectible card of Hill from when he was with the Chiefs. Hill responds to the person by saying, “Kansas City Q**fs.”
Twitter users reacted to Hill’s vulgar diss toward the Chiefs.
“@cheetah ChiefsKingdom stood by u through everything,” one Twitter user wrote. “We defended u when people continually called u a child abuser. We believed in u and wanted nothing but the best for u. Why do u continue to badmouth and disrespect us???”
“Tyreek talking like he’s friends with players on our team, our defense is all new to him and there’s no friendship there. I promise they won’t spare his ass, just wait,” another user wrote.
“Arrowhead should hand out Pacheco jerseys at the gate to everyone in red for the Chiefs Dolphins game to remind him how quickly we moved on,” another user wrote.
“He’s hurt that he left the Chiefs expecting it to be a huge difference just for it to do absolutely nothing… we got better,” another user wrote.
Tyreek Hill Sounds Off on Chiefs-Dolphins Matchup
The trash talk between Tyreek Hill and the Chiefs started when Hill had an interview with 810 Sports and spoke about Miami’s matchup against Kansas City in 2023.
“Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gone do? Guess what we gone do? I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all, I hate to do it,” Hill said on April 5. “But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all’s worst enemy that day. The signs, the signals, I know every signal you all got.”
Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones caught wind of Hill’s trash talk and responded to it on Twitter, and the two exchanged some banter as a result. This is just one of many examples of Hill antagonizing Chiefs Kingdom since he was traded to the Dolphins during the 2022 off-season.
Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker
Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts, according to Over The Cap:
- OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)
- DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)
- S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)
- LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)
- DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)
- OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)
- OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)
- TE Jody Fortson (tendered)
- QB Shane Buechele (tendered)
- DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)
- TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)
- DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)
- DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)
- S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)
- WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)
- WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)
- QB Blaine Gabbert (1-year, $1.1 million)
- RB Jerick McKinnon (1-year deal)
- OT Donovan Smith (1-year deal)
Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents:
- DE Frank Clark
- DE Carlos Dunlap
- DT Brandon Williams
- LB Darius Harris