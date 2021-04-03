Family of 5-Year-Old Injured in Britt Reid Crash Provide Latest Update

The family of Ariel Young, the young girl injured in a car accident involving ex-Kansas City Chiefs coach Britt Reid remains hospitalized with a “long road to recovery,” her family revealed on her GoFundMe page.

“Ariel remains in the hospital, she is getting a little better each day but she still has a long road to recovery,” the March 27 post read. “Britt Reid is out everyday living his normal life while she cannot, please don’t let her story be forgotten. Court will take a long time and we don’t know what will be the outcome of it all. So please keep sharing her story and praying for her and the family. Thank you.”

The February 4 crash occurred around 9:00 p.m. CT, just one exit south of the Chiefs’ practice facility at Truman Sports Complex in Kansas City.

The 5-year-old Young suffered significant brain damage, which left her in a coma following the collision. Due to the piling medical bills, her family set up a GoFundMe to offset the costs. To this day, they’ve raised well over their $500,000 goal.

No Charges Have Been Filed Against Reid

So far, zero charges have been filed against Britt Reid. However, the lawyer representing the family said on “Good Morning America” March 2 they expect to push for “the most serious charges.”

“This wasn’t a fender bender,” Tom Porto said. “This was a serious life-altering event.”

The attorney continued: “She likely has permanent brain damage that she will endure for the rest of her life. She’s not walking — it’s a sad, sad, sad story.

“We’re going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt could ever receive,” Porto said. “We don’t have the toxicology back, I don’t know what it is going to be. What I do know are the statements that he made to police that night. If you have two or three drinks, and then you get behind the wheel of a car, you are likely over the legal limit.”

Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, admitted he’d had “2-3 drinks” prior to operating his vehicle and was on the prescription drug Adderall.

Reid Has Faced Other Legal Trouble in the Past

This is unfortunately not the first time Reid has experienced a run-in with the law. The 35-year-old and brother Garrett were sentenced to between eight and 23 months in prison for operating a “drug emporium” out of their home.

That same year, Reid was charged after he wielded a firearm at another man’s face in a rod rage dispute. Seven years later, in 2014, both parties settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

“My heart goes out to all of those that were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl that was fighting for her life,” Coach Reid said following Kansas City’s 31-9 loss in Super Bowl LV February 7.

