Fans Demand Chiefs Trade Away Struggling WR in Deadline Deal

After yet another quiet performance by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore during Kansas City’s 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 8, fans have apparently seen enough from Moore and want him traded.

“Get Skyy Moore off this team. Either cut or trade, but he needs to be somewhere else by Tuesday,” one user wrote.

“Now we see why Mahomes has no trust in Moore second game where our throws a perfect ball on 4th down and he has a chance to catch and he doesn’t come down with it. Trade Skyy Moore,” another user wrote.

“I would trade Skyy Moore for a 6th round pick in a heartbeat,” another user wrote.

Skyy Moore Nearing Bust Territory

Despite high expectations entering the 2023 season, Skyy Moore is nearing “bust” territory a year and a half into his NFL career.

As is the case with most rookie receivers in Kansas City, Moore had a quiet rookie campaign after being selected in the second round in 2022. He caught 22-of-33 targets for 250 yards in 16 regular season games and caught 5-of-9 targets for 17 yards and 1 touchdown during the postseason.

Entering Year 2 in the system, Moore was expected to have an increased role within the offense. However, he has failed to capitalize on that opportunity. Through eight games, he caught 14-of-27 targets for 168 yards and 1 touchdown.

The Chiefs are in desperate need of someone outside of tight end Travis Kelce to step up in the passing game. While rookie second-round pick Rashee Rice has answered the call with at least 4 catches in four straight games, Moore, along with Kadarius Toney, have not produced nearly as much as expected this season.

That’s why some fans are calling for Moore to be traded prior to the October 31 trade deadline. Moore has shown very little over the first year and a half of his NFL career that proves he can develop into a reliable pass catcher for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. So, now might be the time to ship him out of Kansas City before his value diminishes even more.

Chiefs Lose to Broncos in Week 8

The Chiefs fall to 6-2 on the season after losing to the division-rival Broncos in Week 8.

In a game at Mile High Stadium in which Patrick Mahomes had the flu, a sickness was just about the only thing Kansas City’s offense could catch and hold on to in Week 8.

Mahomes threw for 241 yards and scored 0 touchdowns for the first time since 2021. He also had 3 turnovers (two interceptions and 1 fumble). Receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Mecole Hardman also each had fumbles, with Hardman’s coming on a punt return.

The leading receiver for Kansas City was tight end Travis Kelce (6 catches on 9 targets for 58 yards) and the leading rusher was running back Isiah Pacheco (8 carries for 40 yards).

In the Chiefs’ first game since linebacker Nick Bolton underwent surgery on his wrist, the defense kept Denver’s yardage low but couldn’t keep the Broncos out of the end zone. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 3 touchdowns en route to a 119.3 quarterback rating. The Chiefs did manage to sack Wilson 6 times, one of which was strip-sack, though.

Coming off of their first loss to Week 1, the Chiefs will get ready for an international trip, as they face the Miami Dolphins in Germany on November 5.