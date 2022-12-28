Chiefs Urged to Bench Veteran in Favor of Rookie: ‘He Needs More Snaps’

If you watched the Kansas City Chiefs Week 16 win over the Seattle Seahawks, you saw two ugly drops from veteran receiver Justin Watson. They were so bad that fans are now calling for Watson to lose reps to rookie Skyy Moore, who has been used in a very limited capacity on offense this season but has shown flashes of excellence regardless.

“The Chiefs gotta give Skyy Moore more touches,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Pride wrote. “At some point, his natural talent should trump Justin Watson’s experience.”

“Skyy Moore doing everything he can to prove he needs more snaps,” Ron Kopp Jr. of Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“Get Skyy Moore on the field every play, enough Watson and MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling) nonsense. JuJu [Smith-Schuster], Travis [Kelce], Skyy and [Kadarius] Toney,” another user wrote.

“All Skyy Moore did in LA was show he can be trusted in the clutch and [we] just get more Justin Watson still,” another user wrote.

“The fact that MVS and Watson are getting all these snaps over Skyy Moore should be getting asked about early and often by beat writers. It won’t be,” another user wrote. “Was Veach wrong about Skyy? Is Andy too stubborn to play the rookie? Those are the only 2 options and we need answers.”

“Watching all these rookie receivers succeed and Andy Reid starting a practice squad guy over Skyy Moore is killing me,” another user wrote.

Watson Should Get Fewer Reps than Moore

After spending four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to start his NFL career, Watson joined the Chiefs this offseason by way of a one-year deal in February.

Over the course of the offseason and preseason, Watson earned the trust of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s coaching staff enough to earn him a spot on the 53-player roster come the regular season. However, the trust in Watson hasn’t led to efficiency on the field for the 26-year-old pass catcher, although there have been several highlight-worthy plays from him.

Justin Watson put J.C. Jackson in a spin cycle 🌀

In 15 games played this season, Watson has recorded 13 catches on 30 targets for 221 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. Those numbers came while playing 43% of Kansas City’s total offensive snaps.

Meanwhile, Moore, a second-round pick in April, has had a very limited role on offense. He has caught 19 passes on 29 targets for 217 receiving yards and also has 3 carries for 24 yards while playing 29% of the team’s total offensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Although his touches have been few and far between (2 catches over the last 4 games), Moore’s explosiveness when the ball is in his hands would be a welcomed addition in an expanded capacity down the back stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

Andy Reid Loved Chiefs’ Christmas Gift

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went viral during the holidays due to his Christmas present from the team, which was presented to him following Kansas City’s 24-10 win over the Seahawks on Christmas Eve.

Reid, who is well-known as a foodie, was gifted a cheeseburger, which was gift-wrapped inside a Nike shoe box to fool him into thinking he was receiving something else other than a juicy burger.

On Monday, December 26, Big Red shared his thoughts on the Christmas gift from his team as well as how his holiday went.