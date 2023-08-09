Fans Erupt Over Chiefs Player Being Snubbed from ‘NFL Top 100’

The Kansas City Chiefs had three players that made the “NFL Top 100” list of 2023: quarterback Patrick Mahomes (1), tight end Travis Kelce (5), and defensive tackle Chris Jones (10).

Among the biggest snubs from the list was Kansas City’s starting center, Creed Humphrey, and Chiefs Kingdom took to Twitter — which was recently rebranded to “X” — to express their disapproval of Humphrey’s omission.

“Hey NFL 100, Do you really think that Creed Humphrey isn’t one of the top 100 players in the game? If so, please have your heads examined. Sincerely, Chiefs Fans,” FanSided’s Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“Yeah what the actual h*ll how is he not on the list at all? second best center in the league (to some the best overall), and he’s just… not even on the list? I already knew this list was a joke but my god this is an all-time atrocious snub,” another user wrote.

“Everyone that ask me about the top 100 list today I just say I can’t believe they left Creed Humphrey off that list,” another user wrote.

“Nick Bolton and Joe thingy not in the top 100 is dumb, but CREED HUMPHREY not making it invalidates the entire list,” another user wrote. “Arguably the best center in football for 2 years now. I mean wtf.”

“Creed Humphrey is the best center in the NFL and is not on the Top 100. He was robbed!” another user wrote.

“Just insane to me how creed Humphrey wasn’t no where in the top 100,” another user wrote.

The Chiefs’ official Twitter account even reacted to Humphrey’s snub. On August 8, they made a post with the caption “Us looking at the #NFLTop100 list like,” which was accompanied by a picture of Humphrey.

Creed Humphrey NFL’s Best Center, Per PFF

Creed Humphrey, 24 is coming off of a 2022 season in which he was PFF’s highest-graded center (89.9), just ahead of Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce (89.4).

In 17 regular season games played, Humphrey gave up 0 sacks and 18 total pressures (16 hurries, 2 hits). During Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl run, Humphrey gave up only 1 pressure (hurry) in three games played.

Being the best player at his position last season and not making the “NFL Top 100” list is shocking. Granted, the position Humphrey plays is overlooked when discussing some of the best players in the NFL. But to not be listed as a top 100 player is a complete oversight by the voters.

Creed Humphrey Talks About Revamped O-Line

Speaking to the media on July 26, Creed Humphrey was asked how the offensive line is gelling together with new additions Jawaan Taylor and Donovan Smith, who are the projected starting offensive tackles for the defending Super Bowl champions.