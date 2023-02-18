NFL Blasted Over Chiefs Coach Leaving KC: ‘F’ing Embarrassment’

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a key piece of their offensive coaching staff after the Super Bowl, as offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy joined the Washington Commanders as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on February 17.

The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me. KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

The move is technically a promotion for Bieniemy, who can now add the title of assistant head coach to his resume. However, many folks are up in arms over the fact that Bieniemy is making a lateral move of sorts in order to prove his worth because he can’t get a head coaching job in the NFL.

Twitter Sounds Off on Bieniemy News

One analyst, in particular, that was not happy about Bieneimy having to join Washington’s coaching staff was ESPN NFL analyst and former player, Louis Riddick.

“Not going to waste my time trying to explain why Urban Meyer, Kliff Kingsbury, & Nathaniel Hackett receiving an opportunity to fail so spectacularly as HC’s before Eric Bieniemy has to make a LATERAL MOVE to prove his competency as a coordinator is an f’ing embarrassment,” Riddick wrote.

Not going to waste my time trying to explain why Urban Meyer, Kliff Kingsbury, & Nathaniel Hackett receiving an opportunity to fail so spectacularly as HC’s before Eric Bieniemy has to make a LATERAL MOVE to prove his competency as a coordinator is an f’ing embarrassment. ✌🏾 — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) February 17, 2023

Other Twitter users also sounded off on the matter.

“Eric Bieniemy getting another offensive coordinator job but the OC he beat in the SUPER BOWL getting a head coaching job is a dead giveaway the system is rigged against Black coaches,” Exavier Pope of Forbes wrote.

Eric Bieniemy getting another offensive coordinator job but the OC he beat in the SUPER BOWL getting a head coaching job is a dead giveaway the system is rigged against Black coaches — 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐞 (@exavierpope) February 17, 2023

“Eric Bieniemy going to the Commanders is foolish and unnecessary,” FOX analyst and former NFL player Emmanuel Acho wrote. “Matt Nagy nor Doug Pederson had to ‘prove themself without Andy Reid.'”

Eric Bieniemy going to the Commanders is foolish and unnecessary. Matt Nagy nor Doug Pederson had to “prove themself without Andy Reid.” pic.twitter.com/MUAaKnA7F2 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 17, 2023

“Eric Bieniemy having to leave Kansas City to ‘prove himself’ after WINNING 2 SUPER BOWLS as the Offensive Coordinator is a TRAVESTY,” ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III wrote. “A position coach who wasn’t the Offensive Coordinator and a Special Teams Coach have been hired as Head Coaches in the last 5 years. HOW SWAY?”

Eric Bieniemy having to leave Kansas City to “prove himself” after WINNING 2 SUPER BOWLS as the Offensive Coordinator is a TRAVESTY. A position coach who wasn’t the Offensive Coordinator and a Special Teams Coach have been hired as Head Coaches in the last 5 years. HOW SWAY? — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 18, 2023

Why Is Bieniemy Leaving for Washington?

The reasoning behind Bieniemy departing Kansas City for Washington ultimately has to do with his lack of head coaching opportunities, which is being linked to his situation with the Chiefs.

Even though Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City, there was a general belief for some time that head coach Andy Reid was the actual offensive play-caller, even though Reid refuted that narrative in January.

#Chiefs Andy Reid: "People say [Bieniemy] doesn't call the plays…he does. He literally calls the plays in there…" pic.twitter.com/bIc6J8V1s2 — Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 24, 2022

Despite that, Bieniemy coaching under a Hall of Fame head coach and having quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading his offense paints a picture that depicts Bieniemy as having minimal impact on the success of the Chiefs over the last five seasons.

That’s why Bieniemy is leaving to join the Commanders. As the offensive coordinator in Washington, he will have full control of the offense because head coach Ron Rivera is a defensive-minded head coach. That in turn will give full credit to Bieniemy if Washington’s offense is successful moving forward.

With that being said — Bieniemy shouldn’t have to do that.

Coaches with less success in the NFL (Urban Meyer, Nathaniel Hackett, Kliff Kingsbury, to name a few) didn’t have to prove themselves as much as Bieniemy has in order to work their way up the NFL coaching ladder. Yet, Bieniemy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, has to make a near-lateral move just to have a chance of getting a head coaching job in the NFL in the future.