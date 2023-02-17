Chiefs Player Under Fire for Skipping Super Bowl Parade

When the Kansas City Chiefs held their Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, February 15, fans noticed that one player, in particular, wasn’t in attendance for the celebration: running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

And when fans found out why Edwards-Helaire wasn’t in attendance, they were not happy.

CEH skipped the Super Bowl parade to attend New York Fashion Week to walk on behalf of Daniel’s Leather. It was an interesting decision for a player that is entering the final year of his rookie deal and doesn’t have Chiefs Kingdom on his side as of late.

Chiefs Fans Blast CEH for Skipping Parade

Chiefs fans took to Twitter to blast Clyde Edwards-Helaire for skipping the Super Bowl for New York Fashion Week.

“Okay so a fashion show is more important to him than celebrating with his team and city. Got it,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Walking a fashion show more important than celebrating your first Super Bowl win with your team? Eh,” another user wrote.

“I’m torn. The Super Bowl parade should’ve been the most important moment of his life but this is a rare individual for whom it’s not,” another user wrote. “CEH surely knows the short shelf life of NFL RBs and is making a point to widen his potential income horizons. It’s difficult.”

“Good he can keep walking away from 1 Arrowhead Drive. Probably went down the wrong walkway too,” another user wrote.

“I’m sorry but from the second we wasted a first round pick on this dude he hasn’t ever felt like a Chief,” another user wrote.

“He showed his priorities to his teammates, coaches and leadership,” one Twitter user wrote. “If anyone genuinely thinks he we will be welcomed back next year, I have some oceanfront property in Kansas to sell you.”

“Honestly that’s seems like something he will regret for the rest of his life. F*cking fashion week? Now I don’t even feel bad for him,” another user wrote.

“Nah we know why he wasnt there. The guy is 5’3″ 124lbs and cant run thru a wet paper sack,” another user wrote.

CEH’s Season Stunted by Injuries

After scoring 3 total touchdowns (2 receiving, 1 rushing) in Kansas City’s 41-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4, Edwards-Helaire’s production dipped over the next couple of games to the point that he was supplanted by Isiah Pacheco as the team’s RB1 in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers. From that point until he landed on injured reserve on November 23, Edwards-Helaire registered 10 total touches and 28 total yards over 3 games, per Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs opened Edwards-Helaire’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve on January 17, which was during the week leading up to the AFC Championship Game. Yet, the Chiefs opted to keep CEH sidelined and instead activated tight end Jody Fortson (IR, elbow) in time for the win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Kansas City activated Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve on February 6 — a day before the deadline to activate him. That put him in line to continue to practice and become a part of the Super Bowl game plan in some capacity. Despite that, he was a healthy scratch for the Super Bowl.