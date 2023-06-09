Fans Erupt Over Frank Clark Joining Chiefs’ Division Rival: ‘Wtf Is This?!’

Free agent defensive end Frank Clark, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, was front and center in the NFL news cycle on June 8 when Jordan Schultz of The Score reported that Clark is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Denver Broncos.

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Ayo wtf is this?!” Arrowhead Pride wrote.

“Thats a big signing but I don’t see him being nearly as productive without Big Red coaching the team,” another user wrote.

“Wait, if he’s one of the best postseason defensive players, why did he sign with a team that has January & February off?” another user wrote.

“Frank Clark signing with the Broncos is simultaneously surprising and not,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote. “Chiefs were interested but don’t have the cap space or the roster need right now. Clark meanwhile lands in a good situation for him. But that reunion will be awkward.”

“Well, given that the Broncos will never make the playoffs this makes Frank Clark pretty useless for them lol,” another user wrote. “In all seriousness, it was time to move on. Him going there literally doesn’t move me at all. He was an average player at best in KC.”

Chris Jones & Brett Veach React to Frank Clark Signing

One of the first Chiefs players that reacted to Frank Clark signing with the Broncos was defensive tackle Chris Jones, who is close friends with Clark.

“My brotha brotha,” Jones wrote along with the Rock On and Hands UP emojis. He then wrote in a follow-up tweet, “smh…”

Harold R. Kuntz of Fox 4 in Kansas City was at the Kansas City Sports Commission ceremony on Thursday, June 8, and asked Chiefs general manager Brett Veach his thoughts on Clark joining forces with Denver.

“What’s funny — right before I got here I had a chance to reach out to Frank and I texted him, I said, ‘Four years, four AFC Championship games, two Super Bowl wins… what a great ride,’ again — a phenomenal person. Couldn’t be happier for him,” Veach said.

“Unfortunately this is the way things work sometimes where you gotta move on and things are always difficult. But (I) love Frank, he’ll always have a special place in this organization, and what he was able to accomplish — especially in the postseason — was truly phenomenal, and wish him the best. Now, obviously, he’s in Denver, so I’m not gonna be a fan in regards to wanting to see him do well. But just in general love Frank as a person, and he’s a great family man, and I’m happy for him.”

Kuntz also caught up with Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and got his thoughts on the Clark signing as well.

“I love Frank Clark. To me — and I tell him this all the time — I still think he has the biggest heart of any human being I’ve ever known. People don’t know a lot of that about him,” Spags said. “He does things that people don’t see for people that are less fortunate. So I’ll miss that, I’ll miss personality, I’ll miss a lot of it — obviously, I’ll miss him on the field. But we know it’s a little different kind of business — things change. But I wish him the best. I wish we didn’t have to play him twice a year, but sometimes it works out that way.”

Why Did Frank Clark Join the Broncos?

Speaking with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson shortly after news broke of him signing with the Broncos, Frank Clark explained why he signed with Kansas City’s division rival.

“The situation with Sean Payton is good for me,” Clark said. “I get to play alongside Randy Gregory and stay in my in division that I am very familiar with. I also want to help the Broncos get back to the mountain top.”