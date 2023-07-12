Chiefs Fans Are Fed Up With WR Kadarius Toney’s Social Media Antics

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s recent outburst on social media has him under fire from many NFL fans, namely those within Chiefs Kingdom.

“KT has to know that engaging with anyone in the DM’s will instantly get screenshot/screen recorded and posted publicly,” one Twitter user wrote.

“If he keeps going and won’t stop we will see a Chris Jones extension, (Deandre Hopkins) signing, KT trade,” another user wrote.

“Dude already got the ultimate revenge on the Giants and their fans with the hardware,” another user wrote. “I prefer he shut it down and focus on being a beast on the field this upcoming season. That’s the best “I told you so” ever. Let your play do all the talking.”

“I imagine (Andy) Reid is gonna sit down with him, idk why Toney is engaging with a clear troll account anyway. Leave that dude to his moms basement,” another user wrote.

Kadarius Toney Took Bait From Giants Fans

The above criticisms of Kadarius Toney come in wake of an interaction on social media between him and a New York Giants fan. It all started when the Giants fan messaged Toney on Twitter and told him that his music is “trash” and that Toney misses New York quarterback Daniel Jones.

Toney followed up the trash talk with two voice messages in which he used quite a bit of profanity and explained that Jones actually misses him. This interaction between Toney and the Giants fan was screen recorded by the fan and shared on Twitter on July 11.

Toney tried to save himself by tweeting later in the day, “My apologies….I got hacked.” But that’s a hard claim to support when considering that in the screen recording by the Giants fan you can hear what sounds like Toney in each of the voice messages.

Kadarius Toney Can Be KC’s WR1…If He Doesn’t Mess It Up

Kadarius Toney, 24, has reached a crucial point of his NFL career. He is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is doing so with high expectations regarding his production on the field.

As it stands, Toney is atop a receiver depth chart in Kansas City that includes Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice, Richie James, and Justin Watson, among others that will be battling for a roster spot this summer. Based solely on the talent on the roster, Toney appears to be in a position to command targets in Year 2 with the Chiefs, as he is the most talented player Kansas City has among its receivers.

But talent alone isn’t the only reason he appears to be in line for a big role with the defending Super Bowl champions. Earlier this offseason, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that the Chiefs believe Toney can be a No. 1 wide receiver for them.

While expectations are fine and dandy, the expectations bestowed upon Toney heading into Year 3 of his NFL career will need to be seen before they are believed based on how his NFL career has played out thus far.

After being the 20th overall pick by the Giants in 2021, Toney played in 10 games as a rookie and registered 39 receptions on 57 targets for 420 yards. He then played in just two games before being traded on October 27, 2022 to the Chiefs in exchange for two draft picks.

Though Toney did display his elite explosiveness and elusiveness during his first season in Kansas City, he did so in a very small sample size.

In seven regular season games played for the Chiefs last season, Toney recorded 14 receptions on 17 targets for 171 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 5 carries for 59 yards and added 2 more touchdowns on the ground. That production while playing just 23% of the team’s offensive snaps over those seven games according to Pro Football Reference.

During Kansas City’s Super Bowl run, Toney had 7 receptions on 10 targets for 50 yards and 1 touchdown, and also had 1 carry for 14 yards over the three games.

What Toney is remembered most for during that Super Bowl run was his 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. That punt return was the longest in Super Bowl history and gave Kansas City a one-touchdown lead with a little over 10 minutes to play.

But to be a No. 1 receiver for the Chiefs, he will need to produce more than he has so far in the NFL, and more importantly, he will need to be on the field more.

If Toney wants to become a top target for superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he needs to be consistently dominant on the field. So far, we haven’t seen that version of Kadarius Toney.