Fans Erupt Over Chiefs WR Signing With Rising AFC Squad: ‘Love To See It’

Free agent receiver Mecole Hardman, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets which will give him “a chance” to earn $6.5 million, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport on March 22.

It’s a 1-year deal for the #Jets and Mecole Hardman, with a chance to make $6.5M, source said. https://t.co/VaNoyeDPm0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 22, 2023

Fans took to Twitter to react to the news of Hardman joining the Jets.

“Mecole Hardman signed for a team that is literally his nickname. You love to see it,” one Twitter user wrote.

Mecole Hardman signed for a team that is literally his nickname. You love to see it — how bout those CHIEFS (@hbtCHIEFS) March 22, 2023

“I know some will say ‘that’s it?’ or ‘we could’ve done that’. No, as of right now, we couldn’t do that,” another user wrote regarding the Chiefs. “And the fact the #Chiefs haven’t opened up the cap space to do something like that further indicates how far away they are from adding at WR.”

I know some will say "that's it?" or "we could've done that". No, as of right now, we couldn't do that. And the fact the #Chiefs haven't opened up the cap space to do something like that further indicates how far away they are from adding at WR. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/mNLfSLtCrv — CitadelChief (@citadelchief) March 22, 2023

“Definitely not surprised that he got put on one year deal people are scared of that injury and this is a great way for him to prove that he’s good! Good luck, Mecole!” another user wrote.

Definitely not surprised that he got put on one year deal people are scared of that injury and this is a great way for him to prove that he’s good! Good luck, Mecole! https://t.co/Zu8VW9WYUa — Your Football Queen (@ItsJodiNewsome) March 22, 2023

Mecole Hardman Finished Chiefs Tenure With Injury

Mecole Hardman, 25, struggled to stay healthy during the second half of the 2022 season, which has him leaving Kansas City on a low note after four years.

Hardman (pelvis/groin) was placed on injured reserve (IR) on November 17 and struggled to consistently take to the practice field after his 21-day practice window to return from IR was opened on December 14.

Hardman was activated from IR on January 4 — the deadline to activate him from IR — but continued to fight through his injury during the postseason. He missed the Divisional Round but was active for the AFC Championship. Yet, he was re-injured in the win over the Cincinnati Bengals and was placed on injured reserve again on February 6 as a result.

During his four seasons with the Chiefs, Hardman registered 151 receptions on 220 targets for 2,088 yards and 16 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference. He also carried the ball 20 times for 125 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

Prior to signing with the Jets, Hardman was projected to land a four-year, $41 million deal with an NFL team during free agency according to Spotrac’s market value. However, ending last season with an injury got him nothing more than a one-year, prove-it deal with New York, who is currently working out the logistics of a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Mecole Hardman Calls Out Adam Schefter

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter took to Twitter to react to his colleague Jeremy Fowler’s post about the Hardman news, writing, “The Jets now add a player to run jet sweeps, and more.”

Hardman responded to Schefter by writing, “Way ‘MORE’ than jet sweeps!”

Way “MORE” than jet sweeps ! https://t.co/EumQu17X6t — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) March 22, 2023

Other Twitter users reacted to Hardman’s post.

“Rooting for you Mecole! Gonna miss seeing you in red and gold, but I’ll still be rooting for you when you don’t play the Chiefs! Wishing you nothing but success,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Mecole always scores on a jet sweep idk why that’s a bad thing it’s like his finisher. Congrats mecole! You will always be a KC chief to me,” another user wrote.

Mecole always scores on a jet sweep idk why that's a bad thing its like his finisher. Congrats mecole! You will always be a KC chief to me. — Kingdumb (@raidersaretrash) March 22, 2023

“Gonna miss you Mecole. Best of luck to you in NY,” another user wrote. “A heartfelt thank you to you for all your contributions in bringing these Championships to Chiefs Kingdom. Show those Jets how a World Champion plays! Always remember you were loved here.”