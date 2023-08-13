Fans Erupt Over Chiefs WR Justyn Ross’ First Game in 21 Months

The Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints marked the first time in 21 months that Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross had played in a football game. And fans of Ross were very happy about his NFL preseason debut.

“Everyone in KC loves Justyn Ross. He’s a special, special talent,” Jordan Schultz of The Score wrote. “This is only the beginning and I genuinely believe he’s a legitimate NFL star: 6-4, 210, can really run, ball skills for days, the whole package. Averaged 21 YPC as a FRESHMAN at [Clemson].”

Everyone in KC loves Justyn Ross. He’s a special, special talent. This is only the beginning and I genuinely believe he’s a legitimate NFL star: 6-4, 210, can really run, ball skills for days, the whole package. Averaged 21 YPC as a FRESHMAN at @ClemsonFB. #Chiefs hit it BIG! pic.twitter.com/zB0pOAjaqF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 13, 2023

“Good to see this young man back. Thought he’d never play again,” another user wrote.

Good to see this young man back. Thought he’d never play again https://t.co/vjM0bQ1KPv — Swindeazy 🏴‍☠️ (@swindeazy) August 13, 2023

“Actually so happy to see him succeeding, wanted jax to pick him up from UDFA and reunite him with trevor but glad he’s doing well nonetheless,” another user wrote.

actually so happy to see him succeeding, wanted jax to pick him up from UDFA and reunite him with trevor but glad he’s doing well nonetheless https://t.co/OUn9UO4cCR — Dylan 🌴 (@dmParadise16) August 13, 2023

“Love it for Justyn Ross. Might be a preseason TD but you can tell how much it meant to him after everything he’s been through,” Andrew Schnittker of The Wilson Times wrote.

Love it for Justyn Ross. Might be a preseason TD but you can tell how much it meant to him after everything he's been through https://t.co/E0HC6IgAG8 — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) August 13, 2023

“He will be one of the top [wide receivers] in the league by seasons end,” another user wrote. “Unlimited talent with a great qb and offensive staff is a dangerous combination.”

He will be one of the top wr in the league by seasons end. Unlimited talent with a great qb and offensive staff is a dangerous combination. — Dry Stack (@Dry_Stack) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross a True Comeback Story

After years of healing his body from injury, Justyn Ross broke a bad streak when it came to his future in football during Sunday’s outing in New Orleans. His impact was overall small in the game; he recorded 2 catches on 5 targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. The touchdown came on a 15-yard pass from quarterback Shane Buechele in the 3rd quarter.

Ross overall had a successful NFL debut. Yet just the fact that he was on the field was a big deal given what has taken place in his life over the last several years.

#Chiefs QB Shane Buechele finds WR Justyn Ross for Ross' first career preseason TD! PAT is good. Saints – 17

Chiefs – 14#ChiefsKingdom #Saints pic.twitter.com/K55z07ZYk8 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) August 13, 2023

Justyn Ross’ Collegiate Career

Justyn Ross, who stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 204 pounds, was a playmaker during his first two seasons at Clemson. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons, he accumulated 1,865 receiving yards on 112 catches — 16.6 yards per catch — and 17 touchdowns, according to Sports Reference.

In the spring of 2020, Ross was diagnosed with a congenital fusion in his spine, and doctors told him he would never play football again, per Adam Teicher of ESPN. The Clemson pass-catcher underwent surgery that year and sat out the 2020 season as a result.

During the 2021 season, which was his final year of collegiate football, Ross managed to return to football and caught 46 passes for 514 yards and 3 touchdowns. But a stress fracture in his foot hampered his play for a majority of the season and officially sidelined him after the November 13, 2021 matchup against Connecticut.

With injuries plaguing him for the backend of his time at Clemson, Ross’s draft stock plummeted in 2022. Instead of being one of the top prospects in the draft, he went undrafted. But the injuries weren’t enough to keep Ross out of the NFL entirely, which is evident by him being on Kansas City’s 90-man roster last offseason and the team opting to keep him during his recovery from foot surgery during his rookie year.

Ross participated in Kansas City’s offseason programs and was a standout during minicamp. He also excelled during training camp, which had all of Chiefs Kingdom excited to see what he could do with live-game reps this summer.