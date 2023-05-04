Fans Torn Over Chiefs’ Latest Veteran Signing: ‘I’m a Little Confused’

On May 3, the Kansas City Chiefs signed veteran offensive tackle Donovan Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $9 million according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Due to the fact that the Chiefs signed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor to a four-year, $80 million deal with the plan to transition him to left tackle, fans and media members were torn over the signing of Smith, who has been exclusively a left tackle during his eight-year NFL career.

“If the plan is for Donovan Smith to add depth to a room who’s most experienced and expensive player is switching sides, a player who played sparingly last year, and a rookie, I get it! If the plan is for Donovan Smith to start at LT and keep Taylor at RT, I’m a little confused,” Kent Swanson of KC Sports Network wrote.

If the plan is for Donovan Smith to add depth to a room who's most experienced and expensive player is switching sides, a player who played sparingly last year, and a rookie, I get it! If the plan is for Donovan Smith to start at LT and keep Taylor at RT, I'm a little confused. — Kent Swanson (@kent_swanson) May 4, 2023

“Donovan Smith will need to be healthy and get back on track, but there’s no better place to do that than in KC with Andy Heck and this staff,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Smith will turn 30 soon. A one-year deal will allow him to reset his market and earn one last nice contract. He’ll be highly motivated.”

Donovan Smith will need to be healthy and get back on track, but there's no better place to do that than in KC with Andy Heck and this staff. Smith will turn 30 soon. A one-year deal will allow him to reset his market and earn one last nice contract. He'll be highly motivated. — Adam Best (@Arrowhead_Adam) May 4, 2023

“Soooo they paid Jawaan Taylor LT money & then traded up in the 3rd to get Wanya Morris and now they signed Donovan Smith and the Chiefs are projecting him as a starter at LT??? My brain hurts,” Braiden Turner of KC Sports Network wrote.

Soooo they paid Jawaan Taylor LT money & then traded up in the 3rd to get Wanya Morris and now they signed Donovan Smith and the Chiefs are projecting him as a starter at LT??? My brain hurts — Braiden Turner (@bturner23) May 4, 2023

“Donovan smith is an awful player,” another Twitter user wrote. “(Brett) Veach taking a concerning amount of Ls this offseason.”

Donovan smith is an awful player Veach taking a concerning amount of Ls this offseason — #FSGOUT (@SiakamRobbed) May 4, 2023

Insider Reveals Plan for Jawaan Taylor

Despite the previous plan involving Jawaan Taylor at left tackle, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame revealed Kansas City’s strategy after the team signed Donovan Smith.

“My understanding is the Chiefs see Donovan Smith as a starter who has significant experience,” Verderame wrote on May 3. “Smith has started 124 games and battled through injuries last year. The move also keeps Jawaan Taylor at his natural position on the right side.”

Smith, 29, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2015. Over the last eight seasons he was a full-time starter in Tampa Bay and surrendered 41 sacks in 124 career regular season starts according to PFF. In seven playoff games, one of which was the Super Bowl LV victory over the Chiefs, Smith surrendered 3 total sacks (none of which were against Kansas City).

During the 2022 regular season, Smith gave up a total of 31 pressures (18 QB hurries, 7 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 13 regular season starts. He also had the second-most penalties called on him among all NFL offensive linemen (12), according to Football Database. Those penalties were for offensive holding (7), false start (4), and illegal use of hands (1).

It’s worth noting that Smith suffered a hyperextended elbow during Tampa Bay’s 2022 regular season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. He was inactive for the next two games and then returned to the lineup, yet he was fighting through the pain from the injury for the remainder of the season.

So, as a veteran that’s a bit healthier than he was in 2022 and on a prove-it deal with the Chiefs, Smith could be more productive in 2023.

Chiefs 2023 Free Agency Tracker

Here is a list of the players the Chiefs have signed during free agency thus far (excluding undrafted rookies), along with their contracts, according to Over The Cap:

OT Jawaan Taylor (4 years, $80 million)

DE Charles Omenihu (2 years, $20 million)

S Mike Edwards (1 year, $3 million)

LB Drue Tranquill (1 year, $5 million)

DT Tershawn Wharton (1 year, $2 million)

OL Nick Allegretti (1 year, $2.5 million)

OL Prince Tea Wanogho (tendered)

TE Jody Fortson (tendered)

QB Shane Buechele (tendered)

DT Derrick Nnadi (1 year, $1.2 million)

TE Blake Bell (1 year, $1.1 million)

DT Byron Cowart (1 year, $1.08 million)

DT Phil Hoskins (1 year, $940,000)

S Deon Bush (1 year, $1.3 million)

WR Richie James (1 year, $1.2 million)

WR Justin Watson (2 years, $3.5 million)

QB Blaine Gabbert (1-year, $1.1 million)

RB Jerick McKinnon (1-year deal)

OT Donovan Smith (1-year deal)

Here are the former Chiefs players that remain free agents: