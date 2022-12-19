Former Chiefs Super Bowl Stud Cut by NFC Squad: Report

A former member of Chiefs Kingdom is being placed on waivers with less than a month remaining in the NFL regular season.

The Green Bay Packers are releasing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on December 19.

Watkins will always be remembered in Chiefs Kingdom for his 2019 Super Bowl run with the Kansas City Chiefs. He joined the team on a three-year, $38 million deal during the 2018 offseason, and earned his paycheck during the championship run for the 2019 season.

In three games during that championship run, Watkins caught 14 passes on 18 targets for 288 receiving yards and 1 touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference. In Super Bowl LIV, he caught 5 passes on 6 targets for 98 yards, including a 38-yard catch in which Watkins put San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman on skates in the fourth quarter.

Watkins’ KC Stint Ended After Back-to-Back Runs

The following offseason, Kansas City re-signed Watkins to a one-year deal. After the Chiefs failed to win the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2020 season, Watkins took to free agency during the 2021 offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

After accumulating 7 catches on 49 targets for 394 receiving yards and 1 touchdown in 13 games with Baltimore, Watkins then took to free agency again this offseason and signed a one-year deal with the Packers.

Watkins spent the majority of the first half of the 2022 regular season on injured reserve. Even when he returned he wasn’t an impact player on the field, though. In 9 games played this season with Green Bay, Watkins had 13 receptions on 22 targets for 206 receiving yards. That was all while playing 50% of the team’s total offensive snaps.

Now that Watkins has been released, he is subject to the waiver wire. That means any team that is interested in his services can attempt to claim him. If a team does put in a claim for him and wins the claim, they will have to take on the rest of his one-year contract, which includes $186,667 in base salary plus $19,411.67 for each game he’s active the rest of the regular season, per Pelissero.

