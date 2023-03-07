Chiefs DE Frank Clark Breaks Silence on His Expected Release

Not long after news broke that the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to release veteran defensive end Frank Clark, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on March 5, Clark took to Twitter to react to the news.

“Thankful for the ups and the downs per usual,” Clark wrote.

Thankful for the ups and the downs per usual. 🤞🏿❤️ — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) March 7, 2023

The news of Clark’s expected release came after the Chiefs and Clark’s agent, Erik Burkhardt, were unable to find a common ground in terms of a restructured deal for Clark, per Schefter. Under his current deal, Clark has a $28.6 million cap hit for the 2023 season, which is the second-largest cap hit on Kansas City’s roster, per Over The Cap. Restructuring the deal would have helped the defending Super Bowl champions free up quite a bit of cap space, which they then could have used to acquire talent this offseason.

Instead, the Chiefs are going to release Clark, which will save the team $21 million towards the cap, per OTC.

James Palmer of NFL Media revealed that the chance does exist that Clark could be released and then re-sign with the Chiefs due to Clark’s “special” relationship with head coach Andy Reid. But as it stands, Clark’s stint with Kansas City is coming to an end after four seasons.

Frank Clark’s Tenure With Chiefs Ends After 4 Seasons

During the 2022-2023 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 games played, which is the third-lowest total of his eight-year career, according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run, however. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16), per StatMuse.

#Chiefs edge rushers Mike Danna & Frank Clark pressure #Bengals QB Joe Burrow & Clark takes him down for a sack on 3rd down. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/ZzZXYIm7MB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 29, 2023

During his four seasons in Kansas City, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions, according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named a Pro Bowler three times during his time with the Chiefs.

With Clark in line to become a free agent, the Chiefs’ defensive end room now consists of George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Joshua Kaindoh, and Malik Herring heading into the 2023 season. That means Kansas City could very well be in the market for another premier edge rusher this offseason, whether it be during free agency or the draft.

Twitter Reacts to Frank Clark’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Frank Clark’s tweet following the news of his expected release.

“Love you boy. Forever my Vet,” Chiefs defensive tackle and pending free agent Khalen Saunders wrote.

Love you boy. Forever my Vet 🔒 ❤️ 🤞🏾 https://t.co/nMocId28CO — Binky 2Times (@khalenNOTkaylen) March 7, 2023

“Damn…I was hoping it wouldn’t happen. But, you’ll be always a part of #ChiefsKingdom and don’t you ever forget it! We love you, Frank,” another user wrote.

Damn…I was hoping it wouldn’t happen. But, you’ll be always a part of #ChiefsKingdom and don’t you ever forget it! We love you, Frank. 😢♥️💛 — Lisa_Foxx (@MediaFoxx) March 7, 2023

“Sad to see you go man, but at least you’re leaving in the highest way possible as a Super Bowl champ,” another user wrote.

Sad to see you go man, but at least you're leaving in the highest way possible as a Super Bowl champ. — 3rdnlong at Arrowheadguys.com (@Writer3rdnlong) March 7, 2023

“Thanks for bringing untold happiness to our city for so many years,” another user wrote. “Go get your payday man KC will always appreciate you.”

Thanks for bringing untold happiness to our city for so many years. Go get your payday man KC will always appreciate you ❤️💛. — Go Chiefs 🤘🏻 (@Manf0712) March 7, 2023

“Thanks for everything Frank Two Time Clark has a nice ring to it,” another user wrote. “You changed the culture and mentality of this team. Us in #ChiefsKingdom are appreciative of you Shark, good luck in the future big dawg.”