Frank Clark Breaks Silence on Potential Return to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones has taken to Twitter on a number of days to request that defensive end and free agent Frank Clark rejoin the defending Super Bowl champions. And for the first time on May 12, Clark responded to Jones’ plea.

“That’s our sh*t,” Clark put as the caption in his tweet, accompanied by a photo of him waving a Chiefs Kingdom flagged in one of the end zones at Arrowhead Stadium.

Frank Clark a Welcomed Re-Addition on a Smaller Contract

During the 2022 regular season, Frank Clark, 29, registered 45 total pressures (30 QB hurries, 9 QB hits, 6 sacks) in 15 regular season games played, which was the third-lowest total of his eight-year career according to PFF. He also had 8 tackles for loss, 1 safety, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery.

Clark did rise to the occasion during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run. In three playoff games, he registered 11 total pressures (7 QB hurries, 3 sacks, 1 QB hit) and 3 tackles for loss. His playoff efforts thrust him into third all-time in postseason history in sacks (13.5), just 1.5 behind the leader (Willie McGinest, 16) per StatMuse.

During his four seasons in Kansas City, Clark registered 263 tackles, 131 QB hits, 67 tackles for loss, 58.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, and 2 interceptions according to Pro Football Reference. He was also named a Pro Bowler three times during his time with the Chiefs.

Overall, Clark was a valued pass rusher for Kansas City even if his regular season production was much to be desired. Yet, his production level was never going to match what he was being paid, which led to his departure from Kansas City this off-season.

Clark had a $28.6 million cap hit in 2023, which is why the Chiefs opted to cut ties with the veteran on March 7.

As it currently stands, Kansas City’s defensive end room consists of George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Charles Omenihu, B.J. Thompson, Malik Herring, and Truman Jones.

With Omenihu likely playing along the defensive interior on later downs, it would be helpful for the defending Super Bowl champions to re-sign Clark on a cheaper deal — if he’s willing — and make him a situational pass rusher, specifically on third downs. He could also mentor the younger edge rushers on the team, specifically Karlaftis and Anudike-Uzomah.

According to Over The Cap’s effective cap space (the cap space a team will have after signing at least 51 players and its projected rookie class to its roster), the Chiefs are $470, 244 over the cap as it currently stands. So, the team would need to free up a good chunk of cap space if they wanted to re-sign Clark.

Twitter Reacts to Frank Clark’s Tweet

“It’s happening folks! I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a Jones Extension some time next week, then a Frank Clark signing!” one Twitter user wrote.

"It's happening folks! I wouldn't be surprised if we see a Jones Extension some time next week, then a Frank Clark signing!" one Twitter user wrote.

“Man, I hope he comes back that D Edge needs a leader now that we have those new players we need someone to help and mold those players into champion-caliber players,” another user wrote.

"Man, I hope he comes back that D Edge needs a leader now that we have those new players we need someone to help and mold those players into champion-caliber players," another user wrote.

“Okay. I’m all in on @TheRealFrankC_ (Frank Clark) returning,” another user wrote. “I’m at the point where if it doesn’t happen, I’m disappointed!”